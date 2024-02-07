 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dan Le Batard joins GoJo and Golic on Media Row to talk Golics’ bond, leaving ESPN and more

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are joined by Dan Le Batard in Las Vegas for an in-depth conversation on Day 3 of Super Week on DraftKings Network.

By Andy Silva

It’s Super Week rolls on from Las Vegas on DraftKings Network and Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. had a special guest on Day 3 of Super Week — Dan Le Batard!

Dan famously has avoided the Super Bowl and Media Row for some time but felt compelled to make the trip because of the father-son relationship between the Golics.

Dan wanted to discuss with the Golics leaving ESPN, something all three guys were intimately familiar with.

GoJo also had to ask Dan about his changing wardrobe.

Check out the full interview with Dan below and make sure to tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as GoJo and Golic will air LIVE from 4-6 p.m. ET. Best of episodes will air in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET time slot all week.

Audio

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

