Dan Le Batard joins GoJo and Golic on Media Row to talk Golics’ bond, leaving ESPN and more

It’s Super Week rolls on from Las Vegas on DraftKings Network and Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. had a special guest on Day 3 of Super Week — Dan Le Batard!

Dan famously has avoided the Super Bowl and Media Row for some time but felt compelled to make the trip because of the father-son relationship between the Golics.

"The only thing that brought me out to do this is the love that you two share." @LeBatardShow says he's moved by the bond between @mikegolicjr & @golic



See the full interview coming up on @GoJoandGolic!

Dan wanted to discuss with the Golics leaving ESPN, something all three guys were intimately familiar with.

"Once you leave ESPN, it's scary for everybody … But I believed in the idea that I could take 40 people I care about and do this myself. See if I can build a company that feels good."@LeBatardShow pic.twitter.com/HzhIIR6hM1 — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 7, 2024

GoJo also had to ask Dan about his changing wardrobe.

Audio

VIDEO

