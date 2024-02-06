GoJo and Golic talk Super Bowl Opening Night, pressure, Mike Vrabel and more

It’s Super Week rolls on from Las Vegas on DraftKings Network and Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. continued to deliver the goods from Media Row.

Both Golics went to Opening Night on Monday night, and GoJo starred in a package for DKN talking to players about everything from food (the ever-present Uncrustables) to fashion to the best movie sequels since Chiefs-49ers is itself a Super Bowl sequel.

While at Opening Night it seemed liked Travis Kelce and GoJo hit it off pretty good, dapping each other up. But, Senior says there may have been more than meets the eye on that front.

Meanwhile, the guys were joined by old friend Stugotz of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, who in typical Stugotz fashion, has been doing nothing but winning.

When asked whether or not the game had enough juice pointed out that this game is everything you could ask for with great storylines. If 49ers vs. Chiefs is wrong then Stu doesn’t want to be right. Even the colors make sense, for crying out loud!

And finally, when talking about reports that Mike Vrabel was too intimidating for some GMs, the guys suggest that perhaps it’s time for those GMs to hit the gym.

Check out the full interview with Stugotz below and make sure to tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as GoJo and Golic will air LIVE from 4-6 p.m. ET. Best of episodes will air in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET time slot all week.

