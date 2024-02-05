 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GoJo and Golic talk F1, Brock Purdy and Taylor Swift on Media Row

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are in Las Vegas for Super Week on DraftKings Network leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

By Andy Silva
Krysten Llamas/Instagram

It’s Super Week on DraftKings Network and Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. are in Las Vegas and on Media Row all week, going live at a special 4 p.m. ET start time, to bring you all the latest from Sin City.

The guys were joined by a range of guests Monday, including Senior’s podcast partner Jessica Smetana from Golic & Smetty and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. Aside from wanting to be Mike Golic III, Jess talked about the latest rumblings in college football, gave her Super Bowl prediction and also made an interesting analogy for Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari for 2025 in F1.

Later in the show, the guys were joined by Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony from The Lombardi Line, who discussed why people have been hesitant, at best, to get back Brock Purdy and his underdog story.

And, of course, GoJo had to talk about Taylor Swift’s night at the Grammys on Sunday while Senior unearthed some interesting Taylor-related facts when it comes to the Big Game.

Tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as GoJo and Golic will air LIVE from 4-6 p.m. ET. Best of episodes will air in the show’s normal 8-10 a.m. ET time slot all week.

Audio

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

