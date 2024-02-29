Peter King joins GoJo and Golic to talk retirement, football memories and ... Pop Tarts?

Ever since Peter King announced his retirement in his Football Morning in America column on Monday, the praise has been rolling in for the veteran scribe. That continued as he joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on GoJo and Golic on Thursday morning

GoJo did have a serious question for him, however: How could he sully his reputation by going on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and advocating for unfrosted Pop Tarts?

.@mikegolicjr was out here asking the hard-hitting questions everyone else is afraid to ask: What’s up with @peter_king’s unfrosted Pop Tarts?



“I just had two of them this morning and…they were damn good.” pic.twitter.com/ZX8LhR3zAm — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 29, 2024

Sweetness of frosted Pop Tarts aside, the Golics also talked with Peter about his career, football memories and his decision to walk away from covering the NFL after 40 years. One of those memories was a trip to Steelers camp in Latrobe, Pa., in 2013 and seeing GoJo in action and immediately thinking of Senior.

"I need to tell you about an event in 2013 in Latrobe, PA … Mike Golic Jr is trying to make the Pittsburgh Steelers! This is the greatest thing! … Senior, I have to ask, did you wish you were at every practice in Latrobe?" @peter_king



"Those are proud Dad moments." @golic pic.twitter.com/IKDETQe0vG — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 29, 2024

Peter admits that he has been considering retirement since at least a family trip a year ago in Hawaii, but his son-in-law Nick convinced him to come back for one more season so he could close out on a nice round even 40 years.

Peter says he loved this season and thought there were so many fun stories. But as the season neared an end and he knew he was likely to call it a career, he realized he had no interest in coaching changes and searches. Peter said he realized he could care less who the next coach of the Washington Commanders was going to be. So that was one thing. Then, NBC asked if he was planning to go to the scouting combine and while he loved the scouting combine for years, at 66 he likes going to bed at 9:30. He knew that if he went to the scouting combine that would mean staying up until the wee hours five nights in a row. He said to himself, been there, done that, killed myself enough. So when those things happen he says you know it’s time to go.

GoJo wonders: What was Peter thinking when he hit send on that final column on Monday morning? Peter says he and his wife caught up on Friday’s edition of Jeopardy! and may have even sprinkled in a few M*A*S*H episodes before heading to bed. Seriously, Peter says he doesn’t consider this a real emotional moment. You know what is a real emotional moment? Walking out of Andy Reid’s office after spending 11 minutes with the KC coach going over in-depth Tom & Jerry, the play that won the Super Bowl. Those are the moments, Peter says, he won’t be able to replicate in whatever he does next in life.

Writing his last column was maybe a little bit emotional but not really. He notes that time moves on for everybody and now it is moving on for him.

Watch or listen to the full show below, and make sure to tune into GoJo and Golic weekday mornings from 8-10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network! See more about how to watch DraftKings Network here.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: LeBron’s still King, Chiefs’ Report Card & Zach Wilson’s Future

Hour 2: Peter King on Scouting GoJo, Retirement & Defending Unfrosted Pop-Tarts + Chiefsaholic’s Lawyer

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!