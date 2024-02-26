Why would any mere civilian mess around and find out with Cam Newton?

Cam Newton is a large, large man. Take it from Mike Golic Jr.

just walked by Cam Newton on radio row and... I can see why he believes that Brock Purdy and him are not in the same category lol — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 7, 2024

But that didn’t stop some dudes from trying the former NFL MVP during a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Georgia.

Cam Newton the only dude who doesn’t have to take off his hat when riding a roller coaster pic.twitter.com/2AFfPNhPYp — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 25, 2024

Things went about as well as you would think they would go for those challenging a former NFL MVP in a throwdown. GoJo and Mike Golic Sr. discussed the “fight” on Monday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

Seeing Cam Newton at Radio Row as a good reminder for GoJo that there are very few, if any quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, put together the way Cam is. He says Cam walking through Radio Row was one of the most staggering physical presences he’s even seen. With that in mind, the video of these dudes trying Newton and him just effortlessly turning them away boggled his mind.

“This is f around and find out to the highest order.”@mikegolicjr wonders what was could have possibly been going through the minds of the guys who went after Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/OtP1baMYpG — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 26, 2024

“And by the way, his hat never came off,” Senior points out, in a great sign for the hat company.

That’s just a case of a well-fitted hat and a man who wasn’t really bothered by the fight. Senior points out that reports indicated that after Top Shelf beat Cam’s Team C1N in a heated game with lots of trash talk, some of the coaches, who had worked with Cam before, got into an altercation with the former NFL MVP and everyone got tossed.

Senior points out how important these types of tournaments have become for aspiring football players as a showcase and how competitive they have become. This appears to be a case of trash talk boiling over and leading to an altercation in which one large man just appeared to rag-doll a group of smaller men.

