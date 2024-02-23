Are college football players being properly compensated for being “In The Game” for EA Sports?

It’s been a long road to get here, but EA Sports is finally back in the game when it comes to college football.

NEW: College football players can opt into EA Sports College Football 25 beginning today.



All 134 FBS teams in the game

Players will get $600 + a copy of the game

Opt in via the COMPASS NIL app

More 11,000 players expected in the game



MORE: https://t.co/mLjsSxIw0c pic.twitter.com/R17tTuVWWb — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 22, 2024

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. discussed the compensation players who opt into the game will receive and more on Friday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

Notably, all the schools, including Notre Dame, are in for the game. But the discussion online has centered on the compensation for the players. Is $600 and a free copy of the game enough?

GoJo points out the game went away over a decade ago as the result of a lawsuit regarding name, image and likeness but now NIL is something student-athletes can profit off of. Naturally, everyone is making the comparison to what the pros make from Madden, which GoJo points out is about $20K. What does Senior think of this video game payday?

Senior was never in an edition of Madden, noting that in his day they never put players in any Pong games. Senior says he would like to see the players get more, but what is their avenue to get there? You would have to get all the top players together to convince them all to opt-out and would that even influence how much they would potentially get paid? Senior points out that there is no organization amongst players similar to the NFLPA to push back on something like this. And quite honestly, Senior says many players will love $600. To that end, Senior points out that not everybody gets NIL money. He says for every star there are 10-15 players who aren’t making a thing or at least a very small amount. So, Senior doesn’t expect to get a lot of pushback here, which is what would have been needed to change the payout.

GoJo says he looks at this and goes back to the idea that not every fight has to be the fight and he doesn't know if this is the hill he’d be willing to die on if he were a player. GoJo points out that even with the NFLPA, which has a long history as a union, it’s tough to get the whole membership on the same page on a lot of issues. This would be a coordinated effort among a much larger group of student-athletes with far more varied financial situations to fight the power to get, maybe at best, mid-four figures all why trying to go to class and navigate NIL and the college experience as a whole. GoJo also points out that the first edition will sell like hot cakes, but the college game never sold as many copies as Madden in the past, you’ve got more players to spread that pool around to and there’s no college football players union. So yeah, EA was going to have to pay them something, but it was always only going to be so much given that it has no group to negotiate with which has any sort of leverage like the NFLPA does.

Watch or listen to the full show below, and make sure to turn into GoJo and Golic weekday mornings from 8-10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network! See more about how to watch DraftKings Network here.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Jessica Smetana on Caitlin Clark Takes & MLB’s See-through Pants + Manziel’s Bag Man Story

Hour 2: Kenny Dillingham, ASU Head Coach on CFB’s NIL, Transfer Portal Era & Bo Nix + KFC’s Chizza

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!