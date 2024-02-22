How has Doc Rivers driven so much conversation over the All-Star Break?

Oddball’s Amin Elhassan joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Thursday to talk about the NBA as it enters the homestretch of the regular season and that includes the one man driving so much of the conversation these days, Doc Rivers.

Ever since taking the job in Milwaukee, there has been a lot of chatter about Doc. Is it the nature of how he got the job, having spent time as an advisor and mentor to Adrian Griffin before the first-year coach was dumped? Perhaps. But as Amin notes with the Golics, things really ramped up during the All-Star Break, telling different outlandish stories to different media members. And that includes Doc talking about how he wishes he could have waited until after the Break to take over as well as saying there were two other teams courting him THIS SEASON.

Doc Rivers told me that two other teams tried to hire him for this season, before the Bucks even came along. On the latest Bully Ball, @BoogieCousins and @DarthAmin try to guess who it was... pic.twitter.com/pBrQ3kZOX9 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 22, 2024

Amin says it was so bizarre the way he unloaded like he did. And then, of course, we’ve had the whole JJ Redick situation the past couple of days, followed by the backlash and then the backlash to the backlash. It’s amazing one man was responsible for all this, according to Amin.

So does Amin give any credence to what JJ said?

"Do you give any validity to what JJ Redick said [about Doc Rivers]?" @golic



"I got to give the guys that played for him more weight … JJ didn't say Doc's a bad coach. He said he shirks responsibility … All the people defending Doc are doing it by attacking JJ." @DarthAmin pic.twitter.com/BeTI7qKLOz — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 22, 2024

Later in the discussion, when GoJo asked Amin whether the Bucks will figure things out post-Break, he stepped aside to allow “Doc Rivers” himself to offer up his thoughts.

.@DarthAmin stepped aside to let "Doc Rivers" tell @mikegolicjr & @golic if the Bucks can get things going post-All-Star break.pic.twitter.com/DehQ471hns — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 22, 2024

Hour 1: Amin Elhassan on Doc Rivers, JJ Redick & the Bucks + Stephen A. Name Drops "the Golics" in Notre Dame Football Rant

