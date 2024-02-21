Who is primed to be the next face of the NBA?

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means: Oddball’s Charlotte Wilder joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. for another Wilder Wednesday!

Charlotte was in Indy for the NBA All-Star festivities over the weekend, so the notion of who might be position as the next face of the NBA was discussed on Wednesday’s show.

Let’s face it, LeBron James and Steph Curry are closer to the end of their careers than the beginning. So that begs the question: Who’s next?

So what are some of the names that could follow in the footsteps of Magic and Larry, Jordan, Shaq and Kobe as well as others in carrying the Association into its next era?

After taking in #NBAAllStar in Indy, who does @TheWilderThings think is being set up as the next face of the #NBA? pic.twitter.com/MIikXUbc6S — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 21, 2024

Senior thinks it will need to be a team near the top of the standings, which is one of the reasons Jayson Tatum is in the conversation. Luka Doncic’s perceived laissez-faire attitude will certainly not help his case, but Senior is with Charlotte on Luka’s former teammate Jalen Brunson. And he also says don’t forget Tyrese Haliburton, especially if he can get the Pacers going, and of course, Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

GoJo says what’s required to be the face of the league is either overwhelming dominance in the vein of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant’s intensity and with all of that combined you need that initial draw. He says that Wemby is the guy who by all accounts has that motivation to be great, the ability to do so and giving enough of his personality to be considered the face of the league.

Speaking of being the face of the league, how wild would it be to see Luka and the Joker team up somewhere?

“There is a sort of, ‘I’m just here so I don’t get fined’ vibe about both of them…’”@TheWilderThings thinks Luka and the Joker together would be unlike anything we’ve ever seen when it comes to style of play & attitude. pic.twitter.com/dpVfMh9zbg — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 21, 2024

