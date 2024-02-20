Should fans have a problem with Anthony Rendon saying baseball is not a priority?

Spring Training is here, and as Mike Golic Jr. points out you know what that means — it’s time for some quotes!

GoJo and Mike Golic Sr. took some time on Tuesday to analyze comments from Angels superstar Mike Trout about his desire NOT to get traded away as well as comments from Anthony Rendon which may have been a bit too honest and have stirred up some controversy.

Mike Trout made it clear that he’s not looking to go anywhere, noting that he’s not looking for the easy way out and instead expressed loyalty to his team, which some construed as a dig at former teammate Shohei Ohtani. Senior, as much as he loves Trout, doesn’t necessarily agree, however.

“Listen, I love Mike Trout, I love watching him play ball, but I disagree with him here.”@golic & @mikegolicjr discuss the Angels star’s recent comments about wanting to stay with the Halos and not asking for a trade. pic.twitter.com/Ph96P3NfX9 — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 20, 2024

Trout wasn’t the only Angel making waves. No, Trout’s teammate Rendon garnered even more attention for comments in which he revealed that baseball has never been a priority for him.

Anthony Rendon on if baseball is a top priority for him:



"It’s never been a top priority for me. This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving."



: @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/T7VMYyi9F1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 19, 2024

GoJo says Rendon has broken a cardinal rule here — you have to be a GOAT-level player, a la Nikola Jokic, to tell us you don’t care about your sport. GoJo says there will be some people who look at this and say this isn’t what we’re supposed to be hearing from our $245 million man, but GoJo says the reality is there are a lot more Anthony Rendons in terms of their approach than there are anything else in professional sports.

Senior agrees without question. He says that would be the prevailing thought among many professional athletes. Senior points out that many players would say sports is what they did for their job even if fans don’t look it at that way. Senior says fans look at it as these guys get to play a game for a living and they would do it for free.

“No, you wouldn’t,” Senior retorts. “You would do it for a day for free and then you would want to be paid what your market value was because it’s your job, this is what you do.”

He gets that the pay is ridiculous, but he asks who is going to say their sport is above their family? GoJo wants to know who is going to find putting God and your blood relatives above sports controversial. Senior says what Rendon said is right, but people outside of sports don’t view it that way. Even if they love their sport, Senior says give me my family first.

