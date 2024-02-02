Penei Sewell joins GoJo and Golic to talk Lions, Ben Johnson

Two-time Pro Bowler Pe Sewell joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. to discuss his season and what his goals are going forward now that the Lions made a huge leap this season.

Penei talked to the guys from the Pro Bowl, so GoJo asked what it means to be this respected this early in his career. Penei says it means a lot and wishes he could thank each and every person face-to-face, especially the other players and the OGs. He says he’s really blessed and fortunate to be where he’s at right now.

Jared Goff may have missed a wide-open Penei recently, but GoJo wants to know how many pass plays Ben Johnson has in the offense for him? Penei says he doesn’t know how Johnson comes up with his plays, but he has a lot of fun with them.

Senior asks if Penei has had time to digest the Lions’ loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Penei says the way he goes about things is that either you do it or you don’t. And in his mind, the Lions didn’t finish the mission, didn’t get to the goal. It’s as plain as black and white to him.

What was Penei’s reaction to the news that Ben Johnson would be coming back to Detroit next season? Had he been preparing for the idea he would be someone else’s head coach? Penei says he hadn’t and after talking to Johnson throughout the whole season and a little after that he saw his whole vibe and kind of knew that at the end of the day Johnson would be staying. Penei says it’s a family with the Lions.

When asked about what he wants to work on in the offseason to get better, Penei says he’d rather not say, keep in-house. He’ll show everyone on the field next season what he worked on in the lab in the offseason. And as GoJo points out, Penei’s already a Pro Bowler, it’s not like there’s that much that needs to be fixed.

Meanwhile, don’t forget that next week GoJo and Senior will be LIVE in Las Vegas, moving to a special time of 4-6 p.m. ET all week long to get you ready for the Super Bowl!

ONE WEEK ONLY! @GoJoandGolic will be moving to 4-6 p.m. ET next week as @mikegolicjr & @golic bring the show on the road to Las Vegas for #SBLVIII !



Don’t miss a moment! pic.twitter.com/4Exp58Sg8n — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) January 30, 2024

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Lions All-Pro OT Penei Sewell on Dan Campbell, OC Ben Johnson & NFC Championship + Commanders Hire Dan Quinn

Hour 2: LA Harbaugh, Public Bathroom Love & Lakers Shopping LeBron

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!