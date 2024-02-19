How tough is it to watch Tiger’s body betray him on the golf course?

Tiger Woods was back on the course in his new Sun Day Red gear last week at The Genesis Invitational. At least he was at the start of the tournament, as he had to withdraw from the event he hosts due to illness before the weekend.

Tournament host Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational due to illness. pic.twitter.com/aR09C0FWUR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2024

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. spoke about another unfortunate Tiger withdrawal on Monday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

Even before the withdrawal, Tiger blamed back spasms for a rare shank on the course.

No one is immune to the dreaded shank.



Not even Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/6qJQY1W5yU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

GoJo said it really made him sad to watch Tiger continue to put his body through it despite all signals that it appears to be sending him that this isn’t something he should be doing anymore. GoJo says it’s a bummer as Tiger clearly still wants it and we get to this point with a lot of athletes at the end of their careers where we want the storybook ending that makes us feel good while these competitive athletes go out there and try to milk their bodies for every last ounce that they can.

Senior notes that Tiger has been through so many injuries and surgeries of late, including that awful car accident in 2021. Tiger withdrew from the 2023 Masters and had ankle surgery and didn’t play again until the Hero World Challenge in December where he finished 18th of 20 golfers. Senior points out you’re only going to see Tiger in select events, including the Majors if he can go. Even with it looking like Tiger is not going to be able to reclaim his past glory, Senior says the anticipation still builds when Tiger shows up for an event — everybody just hopes that maybe he can be on that first page of the leaderboard. Senior says he doesn’t think that hope will ever stop, even if Tiger played in just the four majors a year. After all, you never know if he can turn back the clock for one weekend even if it looks like it will never be like that for Tiger again.

Should Tiger Woods just play in the four majors? Vote below https://t.co/0DJLA7S7Oe — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 19, 2024

GoJo says at the end of the day, we really just want to see Tiger at the Masters every year and try and catch lightning in a bottle again. He did make the doubters look silly when he earned another green jacket back in 2019.

Thus, golf fans continue to hold onto that hope, even as GoJo notes people aren’t entirely sold on that new Sun Day Red logo on Tiger’s gear. Even if we’re all going to go out and buy some.

Watch or listen to the full show below, and make sure to turn into GoJo and Golic weekday mornings from 8-10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network! See more about how to watch DraftKings Network here.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: NBA All-Star Game Disappoints & Steve Sarkisian’s All-Weekend Team Honors

Hour 2: LeBron Ponders Farewell Tour & Magic Recruits Kliff to Washington

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!