Are you ready for some football ... power rankings?

The Super Bowl, and thus the football season, is now in our rearview mirror. You know what that means? Yes, that’s right — it’s time for some way-too-early NFL Power Rankings! Luckily, Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. have you covered!

Given that, spoiler alert, GoJo and Senior will have the Chiefs atop their list, the guys ask: How likely is it that the Chiefs will be able to pull off the 3-Peat? Senior says he would bet against it, but notes that the Chiefs proved plenty of people wrong over the last month or so.

"How realistic do you give the Kansas City Chiefs a chance to 3-Peat? Such a rarity in sports, let alone the NFL." @mikegolicjr



"I'd bet against it … But I picked Buffalo to beat them. I picked Baltimore. In the end, it's just keep the ball in Patrick Mahomes' hands." @golic pic.twitter.com/YPyC4yAy4R — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 13, 2024

GoJo argues that the 3-Peat conversation feels a bit like the Mahomes as GOAT conversation — you’re allowed to have the conversation because the Chiefs QB has been such an anomaly and this team has been such an anomaly so far. Statistically, GoJo says it feels like not the best bet, but he’s going to be hard pressed to pick against the Chiefs.

GoJo also notes it’s a similar story with his No. 2 team, the 49ers. San Francisco largely doesn’t have a lot of change on the horizon for its roster, especially at the key positions. Not to mention that Brock Purdy will have a full offseason under his belt this time around, as GoJo points out last year at this time he was dealing with a UCL injury. GoJo says Purdy is probably going to get better, this 49ers roster is still a juggernaut and thus they’re probably going to be right back where they were last week.

Senior agrees, but notes that the 49ers will be about $11 million over the cap. However, they still have Purdy on a solid deal and they should be able to find a way to fix the cap situation. So Senior thinks we’ll go into next season saying about the 49ers what we did going into this season — they have the deepest, and maybe the best, roster in the league. Can they get over the hump? And can Kyle Shanahan exercise his Super Bowl demons?

Check out the video above for rest of the early power rankings and check out the video below for the rest of today’s show.

Meanwhile, it’s almost time to finally have the debate that has been roiling sports talk radio for some time now: Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?

"We are going to get, finally, the debate...in real life of one of the greatest sports talk topics that we've had for such a long time: Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?"@mikegolicjr & @golic weigh in on Eli's case for Canton pic.twitter.com/PHYPua3waf — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 13, 2024

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Way Too Early NFL Power Rankings & Super Bowl Superlatives

Hour 2: College Football Dominoes & Pro Football HoF Candidates of 2025

VIDEO

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show is also available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!