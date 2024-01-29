Who does Matthew Berry like in the Super Bowl?

NBC Sports analyst and fantasy legend Matthew Berry joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. to look back at Championship Weekend as well as ahead to the Super Bowl on Monday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

Matthew, who hosts the Fantasy Football Happy Hour podcast, admits he was disappointed by what happened on Sunday, as he wanted a Ravens-Lions Super Bowl, but what are you going to do? Matthew says with the Lions, he kept thinking of the classic Dennis Green “They were who we thought they were and we let them off the hook” postgame rant because the Lions had the 49ers. They had them and Matthew says they let them off the hook. Not converting on an early second-half fourth-and-2, followed by the Brandon Aiyuk circus catch and then by the Lions’ fumble let the 49ers back into the game on three plays. Matthew says if any of those three plays goes the way it should have, we’re looking at different scenario. Moreover, when thinking of the 49ers rallying in the second half for the second week in a row, Matthew is reminded of a meme from Breaking Bad.

“It’s the Breaking Bad meme, right, where’s he’s like ‘They can’t keep getting away with it.’ ” @MatthewBerryTMR feels that, much like Walter White, the 49ers keep getting away with it. pic.twitter.com/0udwwIyBz7 — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) January 29, 2024

GoJo, who was at DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field after hosting a watch party there on Sunday in collaboration with Bayer Asprin, asks Matthew his thoughts on Brock Purdy. Matthew says he likes Purdy and experience teaches everything. However, Matthew thinks the maligned quarterback who did the most for his reputation was actually Jared Goff. Despite the loss, Matthew says none of it can be blamed on Goff. Getting back to Purdy, Matthew says against the Packers, Purdy basically had one great drive and looked more like the “system QB” he had been tagged as by his detractors. But on Sunday vs. the Lions, Matthew says he thinks Purdy put those questions to rest and played well overall. In fact, Matthew says he thought Purdy played a lot better than Lamar Jackson did on Sunday.

Speaking of Jackson, Senior asks Matthew what will Sunday’s loss do to Jackson and his legacy (or lack thereof). Matthew notes that the book on Jackson is that he's a great regular-season player but can’t convert that to success in the postseason and Sunday’s loss does nothing to change that narrative. Matthew, like Senior, notes you have to give credit to the Chiefs’ defense — one of the reasons Lamar and the Ravens’ offense looked so bad was because of the Chiefs’ defense. But Jackson wasn’t good on third down on Sunday and Matthew says Jackson’s INT into triple coverage was as bad a throw, if not worse, than Jordan Love’s much-criticized interception last week. And Matthew feels as though Lamar shouldn’t be taking any sacks given his ability to run the ball. Matthew says until Jackson wins a big playoff game, the narrative surrounding his legacy will continue to haunt him. This may have been his best chance, and the Ravens couldn’t get it done, Matthew says.

On the other side, GoJo asks if this has been the best coaching job from Andy Reid with the Chiefs and Matthew says it has to be since the talent is the most lacking of this era. Matthew says the experts kept expecting the Chiefs to be exposed and saying that there was no way they were going to make it back to the Super Bowl. Now, they’re underdogs to the 49ers (+1 on DraftKings Sportsbook at the time of publication). Patrick Mahomes is an underdog to Brock Purdy? Really?

.@MatthewBerryTMR had a simple question this morning on @GoJoandGolic: How are the Chiefs not favored in #SBLVIII ? pic.twitter.com/847HBSz3il — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) January 29, 2024

Bottom line, Matthew is not picking Brock Purdy over Patrick Mahomes. It just comes down to that.

On a similar note, GoJo had a simple message to Future Mike.

“Look at me Future Mike…We’re done picking against Patrick Mahomes. We’re done picking against Andy Reid. They’re the #NFL’s ultimate chameleon.” — @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/QpsTCOreoJ — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) January 29, 2024

