Spice Adams joins GoJo and Golic to talk Lions, Justin Fields and more

The most famous man on football’s internet, Spice Adams, joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Thursday’s edition of GoJo and Golic to talk about what he’s up to as well as the Lions and Justin Fields.

The nine-year NFL vet says he’s just out here having a good time and having fun while living the dream. He notes that he’s currently volunteer coaching football and wrestling at his son’s high school, so he’s just a dad out here.

Senior wants to know about Spice’s transition from the field to his post-playing career, and Spice chalks it up to doing stuff he was doing already. He says a lot of the stuff he does now is just stuff he’s always done at home, trying to get people to laugh. Spice notes that he was an only child, so he didn’t have any siblings to do his jokes on, so when people came over to his house he says he would dress up in crazy outfits and just have a good time. He says that continued in his time at Penn State, where he would do his thing at practice, in the offseason and at camp. Now, he just does it in front of a camera to be put out on social media.

After talking a bit about what’s he’s got going on with Casey’s in his role as the chief pizza and beer officer and working to find the next pizza and beer officer (a role which both GoJo and Senior were VERY interested in), GoJo asks Spice about his thoughts on the Lions.

Spice notes that he still rides with his NFL teams, the 49ers and Bears, and still lives in Chicago. He notes that he has strong ties to Chicago — it’s where he bought his first house and where his kids were born — but having grown up in Detroit, he’s so excited for the city and the team and thinks it’s been a long time coming. He’s got roots in Detroit, so of course he’s happy for the team, but admits that growing up he couldn’t handle the heartbreak that came with being a fan of the Lions and came up with his own system instead.

Being from Detroit, @spiceadams is excited for the Lions, even if he couldn’t handle the heartbreak of rooting for the team growing up. pic.twitter.com/ZKSC5rGUyf — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) January 18, 2024

Moving on to his former team, Senior asks Spice what he thinks the Bears should do with Justin Fields. Will they draft a QB at No. 1 and move on from Fields? Spice admits he has no idea what the Bears are going to do, but he notes that what he would do is keep Fields and surround him with talent. Spice says he would not give up on Fields, not trade him, and he thinks Fields has tremendous upside but he just needs to get some consistency when it comes to coaches. Spice equates it to being a rookie every year! Spice recalls switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense and it was night and day. He says everything he learned in the 4-3 he had to throw out the window because the 3-4 is nothing like the 4-3. Instead of being able to get in his stance and go in a 4-3, he had to get in his stance and wait for the offensive line to move in the 3-4, and that was a major adjustment.

Meanwhile, Hall of Fame finalist and former teammate of Senior’s Eric Allen also joined Thursday’s show to talk about his Canton candidacy and more ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys & Texas Hoops’ Embarrassment

Hour 2: Pressure in Buffalo, Eric Allen’s HoF Bid & Spice Adams on Bears & Lions

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play, Google TV and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show will also be available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!