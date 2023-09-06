Scott Hanson joins GoJo and Golic to talk famous phrases, Octobox, Red Zone

NFL Red Zone host Scott Hanson joined the Golics on Wednesday’s edition of GoJo and Golic to talk the Octobox, his famous phrases and, of course, SEVEN HOURS OF COMMERCIAL-FREE FOOTBALL!

Needless to say, Scott is HYPED for the return of football and HYPED to be “with the first family of big boy football,” the Golics!

Mike Sr. wanted to know how it feels to know that people equate football being back with seeing Scott. The Red Zone host notes that people almost have a Pavlovian response to seeing him. He says he was at a grocery store putting his cart back (yes, Scott is one of the good ones) and a guy two or three spots down saw him and just said “GIVE IT TO ME.” Well, ask and you shall receive ...

On a serious note, Scott said he is blessed that his skill set and the demands and popularity of NFL Red Zone have meshed together so well. He promised that he’s going to bring everything he’s got for the next 18 straight NFL Sundays.

GoJo had to know which of Scott’s now famous lines gets parroted back to him the most. He said he supposes the “seven hours of commercial-free football” line is the one, but notes that the Witching Hour has taken on a life of its own. So has the Octobox, which Scott says he came up with because an individual game has something like a blimp shot to make it feel big, but Red Zone can be dealing with up to nine games in the early window some weeks. So Scott wondered what they could do to make Red Zone feel big, what could be their “blimp shot.” His eureka moment was the idea to take all eight games and put them into an Octobox and use that to show that they have eyes everywhere and Red Zone is THE place to be.

In terms of prep, Scott says his whole week geared toward building to Sunday. He says he does something every single day to make sure his “toolbelt is sharp.” He says it’s important because he never knows going into his 12-game day what game will provide that jaw-dropping moment, controversial coaching decision or rookie breakout. But he wants to be ready when the moment strikes. And it doesn’t end there, as when he gets home he puts all the highlight shows on his five (!) screen home setup to make sure he and his crew didn’t miss anything.

Mike Sr. has another burning question — Does Scott play fantasy football? He answers that question with a question of his own — have you seen The Firm? Let Scott explain ...

Does @ScottHanson play fantasy football? Let’s just say, “The Firm encourages children.”



Find out what that means and more in his interview with @mikegolicjr and @golic from @GoJoandGolic https://t.co/dzPraXHxym pic.twitter.com/kdNVdZSacm — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) September 6, 2023

Scott notes that he doesn’t have a favorite NFL team, but rather, his favorite team is the Iron Bladders, aka his fantasy team. Seems appropriate given that he doesn’t really have an opportunity to take a break during seven hours of commercial-free football.

And, of course, GoJo can’t like Scott get outta here without giving us a little preview. Let’s just say, he’s game ready ...

Don’t forget that DraftKings Network’s Hurry-Up House Party is underway and the Golics will be hosting a very special episode from the road for the NFL season opener, as GoJo and Golic: Kickoff in Kansas City will be broadcast live from Arrowhead Stadium from 4-7 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 7!

Hour 1: Mahomes without Travis Kelce Week 1, Super Bowl or Bust for the NY Jets, the Historic Novak Djokovic & Duke QB, Riley Leonard’s Missing Homework

Today, after arguing over whose shirt is whose and whose closet in whose house is whose, (05:50) GoJo, Golic, and Jessie discuss what Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs do without Travis Kelce during their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions before (14:47) talking about their favorite NFL Storylines going into the season. (20:44) It’s the Jets Defense, not Aaron Rodgers, that has the team feeling special. (30:10) Some tennis talk as Novak Djokovic makes US Open history, Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal, and Ben Shelton bests fellow American Frances Tiafoe. (39:45) The gang wraps hour one with a passionate 3-way debate over Duke QB Riley Leonard’s plea to his professor to give him a homework extension after Monday night’s historic upset over Clemson.

