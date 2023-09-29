GoJo and Golic College Football preview: Can Colorado shine bright among the stars vs. USC

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. closed out the week with a preview of the weekend slate on the college gridiron.

In case you were wondering if the hype surrounding the Colorado football team would dim after its first loss last week to Oregon, well, to quote the immortal Bufford Tannen, you thought wrong, dude.

LeBron James & Bronny James (USC)

Jay Z

Snoop Dogg (USC)

Lil Wayne

DJ Khaled

Matthew McConaughey

Will Ferrell (USC)



We've NEVER seen so many A-List Celebs… pic.twitter.com/hIp46Eq9ny — College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) September 28, 2023

GoJo notes that Colorado appears to be out-USCing USC with that group of A-List celebrity guests. He compares this hoopla surrounding this Colorado team to the Leinart-Bush era at USC and says even if Colorado loses some games, they’re not going to lose any juice when it comes to the culture. He says Deion Sanders has built something that will remain a draw for people who might not have been inclined to be around the sport before. Senior agrees that the spotlight is on, and will remain on, Colorado moving forward, but what can they make out of that, what can they get out of that.

Emerson asked about the 10 a.m. Mountain Time (9 a.m. PT/12 ET) and what effect, if any, it might have. GoJo says he understands the desperation that led the Pac-12 to move to noon ET kickoffs in the name of exposure and being a part of the weekly college football conversation. However, he’s stunned that they could not put this game in a better time slot, Going back to his playing days at Notre Dame, GoJo says he only played in one noon kickoff and it puts your body clock in a different place. Emerson wonders if that will perhaps help make this game more competitive, but Senior says what will help make this game competitive is the fact that USC’s defense isn’t very good and Colorado may be able to put some points on the board. Senior doesn’t think Colorado is going to win the game, but he thinks they’ll be able to score and he would take Colorado and the points.

Senior also says give him an early start any day of the week. He loved playing at 1 p.m. in the NFL Let him get up, have some eggs and a baked potato (yes, that was his pregame meal) and then go out and play the game and be done. But he does note that this will be new for some of these players, so he says it will be interesting to see if they’re thrown off by it at all.

GoJo notes that he would lay the points in this one, as he thinks Caleb Williams and the Trojans are going to come out and look to prove a point in much the same way that Oregon did last week and he thinks that Caleb Williams is going to do it LOUD this week.

Moving on to a ranked-ranked matchup between No. 24 Kansas and No. 3 Texas, GoJo says he loves the Kansas offense, but this could be a spot where we’ll see a more mature Texas team that’s CFP caliber show up once again. Senior is also liking Texas and says he will give the points.

And then GoJo brings up the Notre Dame game he’s calling this weekend against Duke. He thinks it will be a heck of a matchup. Even with Duke’s strong play to start the season, Senior thinks the Irish will get a bounceback win here knowing they can’t afford another loss in their quest for a CFP berth. He thinks the focus will be there, he thinks the play will be there and he’s taking Notre Dame and he’s going to give the points.

