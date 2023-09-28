GoJo and Golic preview Thursday Night Football: Can the Packers snap their losing skid vs. the Lions?

A divisional matchup is on tap for Thursday Night Football, with the Lions traveling to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. And Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. gave their thoughts on the matchup during Thursday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

GoJo notes that the Pack are home underdogs and are getting back Christian Watson, although they will be down a couple of offensive linemen. So while the Lions are prone to giving up some explosive pass plays, will Jordan Love have the time to take advantage?

Senior notes that Aaron Jones also will be returning, which should also help Love. Senior says that while Love isn’t turning the ball over — he has just one interception on the season — his completion percentage isn’t that great, sitting at around 52 percent, so he’s interested to see how getting back a couple of offensive weapons will help the young quarterback.

Senior points out that Green Bay has a monster lead in the all-time series, but it doesn’t matter since guys on this Lions team don’t care. Detroit has a horrible record overall against Green Bay, he says, but they have won the last three, including knocking them out of the playoff picture last season in Week 18. Senior says the Lions are riding that momentum and are on an upswing right now and he thinks this is an excellent matchup for the two teams that are going to be fighting for the NFC North title.

GoJo says the thing that makes him feel nervous is that this situation feels eerily similar to what just happened with Notre Dame and Ohio State in the college ranks. He says you’ve got a team on an upswing with a great opportunity in the Lions going up against a Green Bay team that feels like it’s as gettable as it has been in a while thanks to having a new QB under center. All that makes GoJo feel as though Ohio State winning on the goal line late could be a predictor of things to come for a Green Bay team that is a home dog and may feel some type of way about it.

Senior says he’s looking forward to this one. He again points out that Detroit is allowing a ton of receptions to tight ends (25 receptions for 263 yards, both the highest in the NFL according to GoJo), opening up the discussion about that as a matchup to look for. He also points out that rookies have been playing a big role for both teams. But at the end of the day, he says you need to win your home division games, so this would be a monster win for Detroit if they can pull it off on the road.

GoJo notes it has been a bit of a roller coaster ride thus far for the Lions this season, but he’s probably leaning Detroit tonight. Senior says he too would probably lean that way, but it’s going to be interesting to watch what type of pressure Lions’ pass rush can get on Love with a couple of Green Bay linemen out and whether the Packers’ run game can help slow that down. So Senior is leaning Lions, but he says it’s almost a pick ‘em to him because it’s in Green Bay.

JJ Redick on Damian Lillard's impact on Giannis and the Bucks & why Miami needs Jrue Holiday + Prime TNF Preview: Lions at Packers and Golf Bet Analyst Will Gray joins to talk Ryder Cup Odds

Keegan Bradley on Ryder Cup Importance, Stories and Strategy + NFL's Battle of the Beatens, Taylor Swift set to attend Chiefs at Jets & GoJo's Hyped for the Golden Bachelor

