Richard Sherman joins GoJo and Golic to discuss Lions-Packers, Jets and Broncos woes

Thursday Night Football analyst Richard Sherman joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Wednesday’s edition of GoJo and Golic and the trio made their away around to league to talk about the latest gridiron hot topics.

The guys got the conversation underway talking about Thursday’s showdown between the Lions and Packers.

GoJo asked if mental hurdles and the pressure of proving they’re the team to beat in the NFC North could be an issue for the Lions on Thursday night, but Richard said it is a different team than past Lions squads that were beat up by the Packers. He also noted that they are too “young and dumb” to know any better. He said it’s like last season’s matchup where the Lions had little to play for other than denying the Packers a trip to the postseason and they went on to win the game, which might have been their Super Bowl. So he doesn’t worry about them in that regard heading into the game.

Richard admits that while he wasn’t initially sold on Jordan Love, he thinks he has played really well for the Packers. Sherman says he’s thrown the ball well, he’s been accurate, and while his footwork has been a little sloppy at times, similar to Rodgers but hey he was sitting behind him so it’s easy to see that rubbing off. Sherman also said he showed a clutch gene last week that he hadn’t shown in Atlanta and that was impressive.

On the other side, GoJo asked Richard how different Jared Goff looks than when he was with the Rams. Richard had an interesting answer ...

Sherman added that Goff is still very consistent and if he gets his feet set and has a clean pocket, he’s still a pretty good quarterback in the National Football League.

Moving to the Jets, Senior asks how the rest of the team may feel watching the head coach and the organization protecting a quarterback and not bringing in a more viable backup/replacement. Richard definitely said it’s going to cause some frustration and some against, especially amongst defensive players who feel that they have done their jobs. And then, he says, there may be some “all is lost” moments, similar to what the Denver Broncos were going through last season.

Speaking of the Broncos, GoJo had to ask about what happened with Russell Wilson and the Broncos in their 70-20 loss on Sunday to the Dolphins. Richard said he’s definitely never seen anything like it before and he wonders what is going on with a defense that had been a top unit in the past.

“How did they fall off a cliff this bad? They were a top defense last season. You just wonder what Vance Joseph is doing.”



