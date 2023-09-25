GoJo and Golic preview Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader

Once again football fans are blessed with a Monday Night doubleheader, this week featuring a battle of the unbeatens between the Eagles and Buccaneers, followed by the Rams taking on the Bengals. Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. were breaking it all down on Monday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

When it comes to the Rams-Bengals game, GoJo notes that Joe Burrow’s calf has become way more of a storyline than anyone had anticipated. However, there was some indication on Monday morning that things are looking up for Burrow being able to go.

Still, GoJo says that if he is hindered at all it could lead to the Bengals hitting the panic button, as a 0-3 hole is tough to dig out of. Meanwhile, the Rams have fascinated GoJo because they have overperformed through two weeks, including hanging tough last week with the 49ers last week. But, with a healthy Matthew Stafford coming into this one against a banged-up Bengals squad, GoJo says if the Rams could pull out another win tonight they could become a live dog and the conversation of the NFL coming out of Week 3.

Senior says the Rams have surprised a lot of people, especially Puka Nacua filling in for the injured Cooper Kupp. Senior also says that if Burrow continues to be hampered by injury the Bengals aren’t going ANYWHERE this season, so yes there is the thought process that the Bengals need to get a win but at the same time Burrow needs to be healthy when Cincy needs him the most. GoJo says it would be smart for the Bengals to take a long-term approach, but he would be stunned if Burrow doesn’t get into this game.

Meanwhile, in what world did any of us think we’d be talking about a battle of the unbeatens between the Eagles and the ... Bucs? Senior says that despite his recent record, Baker Mayfield is fun to watch and most importantly he is not turning the ball over right now. But the matchup he is looking forward to is the Eagles’ running attack against Tampa Bay’s stout rush defense. He does think if there’s a team in this game that’s going to be able to run, it’s going to be Philly. Because, he says, the only way for teams with running quarterbacks to get where they’re trying to go is to have their running QB run, and that’s what Jalen Hurts does.

GoJo, the Swiftie that he is, says that this is a bad week to bet against the combination of a Kelce and a Swift, in this case D’Andre Swift. On the other side of the ball, GoJo says the Eagles' defense has to get after Mayfield and make him uncomfortable, and finally get that zero out of Mayfield’s turnover column.

Speaking of Taylor Swift, after her appearance with Donna Kelce in a luxury box on Sunday, is Mama Kelce living her best life right now?

