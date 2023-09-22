GoJo and Golic preview an EPIC weekend in college football

It’s time to get ready for an EPIC college football slate this weekend. Luckily Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. have you covered.

And of course, you can’t talk college football right now without talking Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. This weekend will be Colorado’s toughest test to date, although Oregon coach Dan Lanning may have given the underdogs this weekend some bulletin board material at Pac-12 Media Day in July when asked about going back to the Big 12.

1. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's reaction to Colorado leaving the Pac-12:



2. "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember ... I don't remember them winning anything."



3. Colorado goes to Oregon next Saturday.pic.twitter.com/UDBgQY2Nzs — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) September 14, 2023

GoJo notes that we really haven’t heard Coach Prime and Colorado making much hay out of Lanning’s comments. GoJo notes it hasn’t been quite the same week of bulletin board material as it was last week, and he chalks it up to perhaps this being a step up in competition for Colorado and the first time where perhaps they don’t feel like they’re the superior team walking out on the field.

Senior points out that what Lanning said was actually right and about the past at Colorado, not Deion’s current squad. Colorado has really been in the bottom tier of the conference, Senior points out, leaving the program open to ridicule upon announcing its departure. But on the other side, Senior admits that you use anything you can to put a chip on your shoulder. But he does wonder — how long does that chip on the shoulder really last? Until kickoff? Senior points out that Deion made it about as personal as it can be last week and his team, a 21-point favorite, still needed 2 OTs to defeat Colorado State. Once the ball is kicked off, he doesn’t think things like bulletin board material have much impact on the game.

GoJo says he thinks that type of motivation works as long as your players are buying into it. It can give them a little more juice going into kickoff. However, GoJo says he doesn’t think at this point in Colorado’s lifecycle that they are a team that can roll into kickoff just expecting to win and not having any juice. He does say that Colorado has a bunch of stuff to clean up from last week’s 2OT victory, and this matchup with Oregon feels like an uphill battle. Colorado has it work cut out for it.

Of course, you can’t talk college football with the Golics without talking Notre Dame. Senior loves the matchups and says one of the biggest differences is that Ohio State is still breaking in a new quarterback while Sam Hartman is hitting on all cylinders. And even though it occasionally starts slow, Senior thinks the closer this game is the more he likes the Notre Dame running attack to take over late. Overall, Senior likes the way the Irish are playing right now and thinks Notre Dame steps up in the big lights and pulls off the win.

GoJo says this is an “If not now, then when” game. He points out that you’re about as healthy as you could hope to be heading into this one and the season schedule has built up to this moment. He agrees with Senior and thinks the Irish will pick up the win and having a player that has been there and done that in Hartman will be the necessary force to help Notre Dame get the big game monkey off its back.

Later in the show, Jason Fitz of Yahoo Sports joined the Golics and he too is feeling lucky about the Irish.

Why is @jasonfitz feeling lucky about the Irish this weekend vs. Ohio State? pic.twitter.com/iRyKVlN4rw — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) September 22, 2023

