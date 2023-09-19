Kirk Cousins joins GoJo and Golic to talk Netflix doc, blocking out the noise

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on Tuesday to hit on the being in Netflix’s “Quarterback” documentary, the Vikings’ slow start, how he blocks out the outside noise and more.

Cousins said having the NFL Films cameras following him around for the doc wasn’t too intrusive, so he thought it was really cool to capture the content so that his young boys would someday be able to go back and see a time they otherwise would be too young to remember. Of course, it didn’t hurt that the Vikings won 13 games and had a great season, either.

Cousins also said he was able to make some suggestions about what football stuff should be in or taken out. He added that off the field, his wife was initially not that interested in being on camera, and they had to kind of twist her arm to get her to do a sitdown interview. And then, lo and behold, she became a breakout hit!

GoJo notes that the Vikings have gotten off to a less-than-stellar start and asks how Kirk is balancing his personal performance against team performance. Kirk said that the NFL is all about winning and that the Vikings have to find a way to win. He also said that it’s not that hard to figure out what the issue is — they’ve turned the ball over seven times, and when you do that you’re probably going to lose.

Senior asked about whether the Vikings have gotten wrapped up in the statistics surrounding teams that start 0-2. Kirk says he hasn’t, although he does note that he’s been on a team that started 1-5 and missed the playoffs by just one game. He said the team knows it’s still early and that the next 15 games are really going to determine the shape of the season more than the first two.

In terms of blocking out the outside noise, Kirk says the team doesn’t really look to seek out the hot takes or the news stories of the day. He said he loves playing for Minnesota and is focused on the team’s next game vs. the Chargers.

