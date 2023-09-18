GoJo and Golic preview Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader

Like finding a $20 in your pants coming out the laundry, we’re in for a BONUS game tonight for a Monday Night Football doubleheader!

GoJo says he thinks tonight’s matchup with the Saints could be a tough one for No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. He notes that Young struggled to find targets to throw to in Week 1 and he doesn’t know if a matchup against the Saints represents a place where things will get any easier. Senior notes that he’s not sure he sees Frank Reich’s goal of more chunk plays happening nor is he even sure that it’s something you should be worried about right now given the presence of Miles Sanders in the Panthers’ backfield. Senior says a balanced offense is going to help the young quarterback more than anything else.

However, GoJo chunk plays could be a little bit easier on the New Orleans side. Even if we’re going to question the ceiling of Derek Carr, GoJo says it was a welcome sight to see Michael Thomas back in the picture last week for the Saints. Of course, GoJo thinks that Chris Olave is probably the best receiver on the team now, but if Thomas can go and still be a factor that’s a coup for this offense.

New Orleans is a favorite at home, so GoJo expects them to be able to pull this one off because the matchup is the worst possible thing you could hope for when you have a young quarterback who, although talented, doesn’t have a lot of people on that offense capable of getting open.

In the other game, GoJo thinks that Steelers-Browns should be an interesting proving ground. He notes that people probably put too much stock in the Steelers’ preseason performance and they got humbled by the 49ers. Now, he wants to see how they look against a Browns defense which could be trying to position itself to be of a similar caliber. Senior thinks the Browns’ defense is strong at all levels. Senior sees a HUGE edge for the Browns’ defense and Myles Garrett this week. Of course, this led to a diversion into pickleball talk and an interesting discussion and wager over which Golic and their playing partner would reign supreme.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: NFL Week 2 Recap — Best Teams in Football: Cowboys, Dolphins, Niners, Burrow MIKE’D UP, Deion Sander’s Spectacle in Boulder Colorado, and All-Weekend Team

GoJo, Golic, and Jessie are back to recap another weekend full of football as well as another Mike’d Up Monday, more spectacle involving Coach Prime in Colorado and the All-Weekend Team.

Hour 2: Ross Tucker on More credit for Tua Tagovailoa, Less blame for Mac Jones and Concerns over Joe Burrow’s calf + MNF Doubleheader Preview and NFL’s Best & Worst 0-2 Teams

Ross Tucker joins the Golics to talk stadium spreads, the guys preview tonight’s Monday Night Football doubleheader and discuss the best and worst 0-2 teams.

