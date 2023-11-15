Where do the Browns go from here after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury?

Wednesday’s edition of GoJo and Golic saw breaking news come across the ticker and Mike Golic Jr. and Jason Fitz were ready to react.

Yes, despite a strong second-half performance in an upset win over the Ravens, Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder.

Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

With Mike Golic Sr. having to step away for the second hour, Jason Fitz stepped in to share his thoughts with GoJo. Fitz points out that the Browns have actually played pretty well without Watson this season, so he doesn’t think this is the end of the world. He says this team has a great defense, runs the ball well and has a couple of weapons like Amari Cooper that can still help their quarterback, who it appears will be Dorian Thompson-Robinson. So, Fitz says maybe it prevents them from being a true Super Bowl contender, but it doesn’t suddenly mean that their season will be a disaster from here on out.

On the other side of the equation, Fitz points out that this once again brings a spotlight once again on the outrageous GUARANTEED contract the Browns gave Watson upon acquiring him. Fitz points out he’s missed quite a bit of time during his tenure in Cleveland and hasn’t necessarily played all that well when he’s been on the field. This is one of the many reasons, Fitz says, fully guaranteed contracts aren’t going to become the norm for quarterbacks in the NFL.

GoJo agrees and says the long-term existential crisis for the Browns has to be pretty dramatic. He says it’s pretty hard not to feel a bit doom and gloom about the fact that you’re tied to a QB who may just not be that good and will be walking into next season even more prone to injury.

GOJO & FITZ REACT TO WATSON INJURY @mikegolicjr + @jasonfitz reacted to the news of Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury on @GoJoandGolic plus what it means for Browns now & in the future pic.twitter.com/eOUcEXsL7e — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) November 15, 2023

Jason is reminded of a question he asked at the time when Watson signed his mega-deal with the Browns: What level of winning would make the contract and all the baggage surrounding Watson worth it? And the response he got was largely it doesn’t matter so long as he brings home the hardware. GoJo agrees and notes that in sports guilt or innocence largely determined, right or wrong, about what you do on the playing field despite all the allegations, despite conduct off the field that led the NFL to suspend Watson. GoJo wonders if that feeling of selling one’s soul for Watson is beginning to feel a little more craven.

Jason says it just feels icky, there’s no other way to put it. He says he knows the feeling of looking in the mirror and saying, “None of this was worth it.” He says there are just so many layers to the Deshaun situation and it gets complicated.

GoJo adds that he thinks there was always going to be a section of the Browns fanbase that understood that morally they would not enjoy having a QB with the baggage and allegations that Watson brought with him to Cleveland, but they like their team. There was always going be a group of fans who stuck by the team because they’ve loved it for so long despite not liking the move. He said those fans might not go out of their way to celebrate Watson, but they still want their team to succeed. Then he says there’s another group of fans who were always going to be defiant and make any number of defenses on behalf of Watson that aren’t going to feel any different today other than the fact that now they’ll say he’s overpaid and might swing wildly in the other direction.

As far as on the football field, GoJo points to an interesting post on X from ESPN’s Kevin Seifert ...

Now is a good time to recall that Josh Dobbs spent training camp THIS YEAR with the Browns but was traded to the Cardinals, in a swap of draft picks, on Aug. 24. https://t.co/CvA8XadDBw — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 15, 2023

So, GoJo thinks that despite his buying into all the DTR hype during the preseason, if the Browns had either Dobbs or last season’s Watson replacement Jacoby Brissett on the roster today, they’re probably a playoff team with this particular defense in this particular season. Jason, meanwhile, wants to emphasize that the Browns’ defense and run game are so good that they’re still going to win a bunch of football games. To him, the Browns are still a playoff team no matter who is under center the rest of the way. After all, he points out that it’s not like the Browns were getting great play out of Deshaun while he was on the field. Only time will tell.

Meanwhile. we have finally found a food combination that GoJo will not even consider ...

