GoJo and Golic College Football preview: Can Michigan block out the noise against Penn State?

The Golics kick off the segment with the embattled No. 3 Michigan Wolverines taking on No. 10 Penn State. GoJo points out that Michigan travels to Happy Valley as a 4.5-point road favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and will face their first real test of the season amidst all the ongoing Connor Stalions controversy. GoJo points out that Penn State played Ohio State close in 2022 before getting their doors blown off by Michigan and its stout rush game. This year, Penn State once again played Ohio State very close and now gets a very different Michigan team at home that is merely middle of the pack on the ground. GoJo says he is still picking Michigan in this game to win and cover as they look to flex and send a message with one of the top offensive lines in the country as opposed to a Penn State offense that he says he can’t trust to push it downfield against a lethal, fast and aggressive Michigan defense.

Senior agrees and doesn’t see Penn State challenging downfield here in this game. He says he sees Penn State losing to Michigan by double digits in this one. Senior points out that these are the No. 1 and No. 2 defenses in the country, but also notes that in the last three weeks, Penn State has given up 280 yards and two touchdowns per game through the air. So, he says Michigan may be able to get away with it in the air and trusts them more through the air than he does Penn State. The Nittany Lions just don’t go vertical enough to win this game in Senior’s opinion. He thinks Michigan is a much better team, so he thinks they cover and actually win by double digits.

GoJo says that while this is Michigan’s first real test, the core of this roster still features so many veterans who have been in high-level football games before. Plus, he’s interested to see how the Michigan staff may be prodding the team with the notion that outside voices believe that they need others’ signals in order to win and they haven’t played anybody, giving them that little bit of extra motivation to go out and get a W.

In other action, No. 9 Ole Miss takes on No. 2 Georgia in a game GoJo points out is filled with CFP implications. Georgia is a 10-point favorite currently on DraftKings Sportsbook amid news that Brock Bowers could return for this matchup. GoJo thinks even if Bowers can’t go this Georgia offense has found an identity that is enough to get them a win in this game.

Senior agrees and says he’s not sure he would even put Bowers out there if he is cleared. He points out that they could have their side of the SEC locked up before this game even kicks off. He also wants to see what’s going on around Ole Miss as they deal with their own controversy involving a lawsuit against Lane Kiffin. He’s curious about whether that will have any effect since there will be some chatter in light of the latest developments this week. Will it make Ole Miss lose focus? Senior compares Georgia to the Eagles in the NFL, starting somewhat slow but building as the season has progressed. He says it’s not about where you start but rather where you finish, and he says that like the Eagles, Georgia is peaking at the right time. So he’s taking Georgia to cover in this one as well.

GoJo agrees and says the Bulldogs have improved each and every week, which is important for them. He says he’ll be interested to see how the Georgia defense plays, as they’re more built to stop this exact style of Ole Miss offense.

Finishing up with No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington, the Huskies are 8-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook at time of writing and as GoJo notes still in the CFP hunt. Can Washington stave off the Utes?

Senior notes that Washington has been giving up some points of late. He says we know they can score points, but they’ve been giving up plenty of points as well. In Senior’s opinion, Utah cannot keep up with Washington, so you have to bank a lot of the Utah defense slowing down Michael Penix Jr. and company. Senior isn’t sure that can happen, as Washington has been putting up a lot of points. So this one falls squarely on the Utes’ defense as the expectation isn’t for the Utah offense to do a ton in this game. The expectation, he says, when you play Utah is to deal with a tough defense that can keep the Utes in check. In the end, Senior says he will go with Washington and give the points.

GoJo says he thinks the Washington offense overwhelms eventually, so he will also go with Washington and give the points.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Jared Carrabis on Red Sox’ offseason moves, Craig Counsell’s payday & predicting a Rangers WS win + Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss file to dismiss lawsuit and concerns Bryce Young

Hour 2: Jamey Chadwell, Libery Head Football Coach, on 9-0 record, QB Kaidon Salter & Michigan Saga + NFL Week 10 Acrostic, Georgia hosts Ole Miss, and Jessie the Pimple Popper

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show will also be available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

