Matt Leinart joins GoJo and Golic to talk college football: How bittersweet is Pac-12’s success in final season?

On Wednesday’s GoJo and Golic, Fox Big Noon Kickoff analyst and USC great Matt Leinart joined Mike Golic Sr. to talk about the final season of the Pac-12, Caleb Williams and USC and more.

After Senior ribs Matt a little bit about the Irish beating the Trojans, he asks Matt about how he feels about the final season of the Pac-12. Matt says it’s kind of sad, because of the nostalgia he has for the conference and because he was a part of some incredible teams at USC. So he says it is a little bittersweet to see the Pac-12 dissolve, but everyone sees that’s the direction college football is going and that you have to get on board or risk being left behind. Matt does hope that a Pac-12 team in the College Football Playoff. He does think the Pac-12 is the deepest conference in the country, with multiple Heisman candidates and some great teams. The tough part, he says, is that they might beat up on each other. But he says the conference is going out with a bang and it’s been high-quality football with a bit of everything for everyone.

Senior agrees that the Pac-12 is the deepest conference in America and the deepest quarterback conference in America and it blows his mind that the conference will be defunct next year. So who does Matt think is the best team in the Pac-12? Oregon, as he thinks they’re the most complete and hitting their stride. He highlights the Ducks’ recent win vs. Utah and thinks they have all the pieces and are as good as anybody. Matt calls Bo Nix a stud, although he has been overshadowed a bit by Caleb Williams and Michael Penix. Anything can happen, he says, but the Ducks are really good.

Touching on USC, Senior asks Matt what needs to be fixed at his alma mater. Matt says the defense is first and foremost, as there are a lot of issues on that side of the ball. Matt says you hate to point the finger, but it is what it is and the proof is in the numbers. Matt does say that he tries to look at the silver lining. He notes that Lincoln Riley is in year two and he overhauled the whole roster. He does have the best player in college football in Williams, who Matt thinks has masked some of the team’s deficiencies and USC is a little too reliant on him making plays. Matt thinks USC fans need to let this thing play out, but the Trojans do have to get better in a lot of areas as the Big 10 is no joke and USC could get beat up if they don’t get better, especially upfront.

Senior asks Matt if Williams is the best pro prospect in the game. Matt thinks he is and thinks that not just his physical, but his mental approach is why he is so good. Matt says Williams genuinely wants to be the greatest quarterback to ever live and the way he handles himself, as well as his work ethic and his approach combined with his unreal gifts is why Matt thinks he has a chance to be really special. The NFL is a different animal, but Matt hasn’t seen better coming out of college.

Williams’ dad has made noise that Caleb could potentially come back to USC if he doesn’t like the team that winds up with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, thanks in part to NIL. Senior asks Matt if he could really envision a player wouldn’t go out and wait for the next year’s Draft? Matt says he can’t see it happening. He says if you’re projected further down the draft and you’re in a market where you can make some big money, then sure. But if you’re all but guaranteed to be the No. 1 pick, like Caleb is? Absolutely not. Matt says he would be SHOCKED if Williams comes back to school next season. Even with the NIL money, there’s just no comparison with the NFL.

