GoJo and Golic Monday Night Football preview: Can the Raiders right the ship?

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. kicked off another week with a jam-packed show on Monday, including a preview of tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Packers and Raiders.

MONDAY MOURNING FOOTBALL LIVE 8-10a ET!!!



The 49ers embarrassed the Cowboys 42-10 on Sunday Night, the Jags own London and the Bills, and College Football Weekend Recap (including ND being knocked out of CFP) + Kenny Albert!



https://t.co/NrbdcXyI7N

➡️https://t.co/e87Y6Pkf3e pic.twitter.com/9f2541juT2 — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) October 9, 2023

Of course, the big story of the game is Davante Adams facing his former team for the first time. Adams claimed that he and the Packers left things off in a good place and that “it wasn’t some big crazy breakup.” Which, as GoJo points out, is something you DEFINITELY say when it wasn’t 100 percent some big crazy breakup where everyone felt weird at the end.

GoJo says it’s going to be an interesting game as both sides are a bit beat up which has hurt their attempts at success this season. Specifically, you have ﻿Jaire Alexander nursing a back injury for the Packers, while Jimmy Garoppolo is just exiting the concussion protocol for the Raiders and Adams himself is dealing with a shoulder issue.

Senior points out that the running attacks for both teams haven’t gone as expected — with Josh Jacobs actually having more receiving yards than rushing yards — while Jimmy G is coming off the concussion and Jordan Love for the Packers has struggled a bit of late after a strong start to the season. Senior notes that the Packers have really struggled in the first half of games and are really a second-half team and they need to get out of the gate a little stronger in this one. And he thinks they may be able to do just that against a Raiders squad that has struggled on both sides of the ball. Senior says there are two teams who are kind of trying to right the ship and get going in a positive direction while not being able to do things the way they have normally done so in the past.

GoJo says that for the Packers, the lack of the run game and offensive struggles in general point to the thought that they were going to be led upfront by its offensive line during the changeover from Aaron Rodgers to Love. Now, David Bakhtiari is going to miss the remainder of the season and the Packers are still dealing with more injury woes on the offensive line, which is where the struggles really began for the Packers. He says really both offensive lines are limping into this game, literally.

GoJo also thinks there is a lot of pressure potentially in this game for Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, as his decision-making has been a huge red flag this season as he fights for his job. Senior says that almost all agree that this will be McDaniels’ last head coaching opportunity if things don’t work out. It hasn’t worked out yet this season, Senior points out, with the Raiders sitting at 1-3 despite bringing in Jimmy G who has had success in the past in the regular season. He also points out that there is a lot of grumbling going on in Vegas with how the team is playing. Meanwhile, Green Bay is still in contention in their division sitting at 2-2 and many feel like the NFC North is still up for grabs despite the Lions being an early-season darling for many.

GoJo notes the Raiders are home favorites, largely due to the return of Jimmy G after witnessing the gulf between him and backup Aidan O’Connell last week. Senior notes that the Raiders have talked about getting more players involved in the offense but have failed to do so thus far, although he says any semblance of a run game would help in that effort. So Senior emphasized that the Raiders NEED to get a run game going to help out Jimmy G.

Gojo agrees that it’s been a total abandonment of what the team’s identity was last year. He understands that if you have Davante Adams you’re going to want to throw him the ball, but GoJo notes that even with Adams piling up stats he’s sounded upset about what’s happening with the Raiders. GoJo says if Vegas loses this game we’re going to be adding McDaniels’ name to the list of coaches on the hot seat. Senior says there is definitely a chance things could start to spiral for the Raiders. He said the first half is key, as he noted that the first half is a spot where the Packers could get got, but there is danger looming, especially with Adams fretting that his prime is being wasted.

Meanwhile, McDaniels’ old team in New England isn’t doing so hot either. And GoJo and Senior talked about what ails the Pats during the Mike’d Up Monday segment of the show.

"It feels like you gotta do something, because this is SPIRALING right now."@mikegolicjr says the Pats need to mix things up because EVERYTHING is off-kilter right now in New England. https://t.co/en2pCNCkGm pic.twitter.com/RI1qBBmqPp — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) October 9, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: The Defeated Cowboys & Dak’s future, the Victorious 49ers & Brock’s MVP odds, Miami & Mario Cristobal’s Self-inflicted Loss & Reactions to Notre Dame’s 33-20 loss to Louisville

VIDEO:

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show will also be available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!