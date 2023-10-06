GoJo and Golic College Football preview: Can Notre Dame keep winning against the ACC?

Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. closed out another week with a preview of the PACKED Week 6 slate on the college gridiron.

FOOTBALL FRIDAYS LIVE 8-10a ET!!!



Recapping Bears big win over Commanders, remembering Dick Butkus, Lakers Nuggets Fued, NFL Week 5 Preview & CFB Weekend Preview!



+ Interviews with Texans CB Shaq Griffin & Chase Daniel!



https://t.co/2CSNrwwq8I

➡️https://t.co/e87Y6Pkf3e pic.twitter.com/Yqrr8Ynlwp — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) October 6, 2023

The Golics’ No. 10-ranked Fighting Irish take on No. 25 Lousiville as a road favorite. Notre Dame enters looking for its 31st straight win over ACC opponents. How does Senior see things going?

ND @ LOUISVILLE +6



“Notre Dame is looking for its 31st straight win in the regular season against the ACC." @mikegolicjr



"Sam Hartman has been having a great year not turning the ball over … I see Notre Dame absolutely covering this and getting the win." @golic @ModeloUSA pic.twitter.com/2vr08Ebnnr — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) October 6, 2023

GoJo agrees, noting that Notre Dame has familiarity with Louisville QB Jack Plummer as well as coach Jeff Brohm’s scheme. GoJo points out that Louisville enters this matchup leading the ACC in rushing, averaging 102 yards per game, but got stonewalled last week by NC State. He sees that as a predictor for this matchup. He also notes that the Irish are getting healthy, so GoJo agrees with his dad and likes Notre Dame this week.

The guys then turn to what GoJo calls the biggest game of the weekend, No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs are favored, but GoJo says it’s a fascinating strength-on-strength matchup. Kentucky RB Ray Davis leads the SEC in rushing and goes up against a Georgia defense which may statistically be better against the pass, but GoJo does not doubt the personnel or Kirby Smart’s ability to game plan.

Senior says he’s waiting to see the availability of wide receivers Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, as coach Mark Stoops has been vague about their status. Senior says if one or both of those guys isn’t available it’s really going to hurt. Senior does like Georgia in this one, although the Bulldogs may not have been playing the type of ball we’ve been used to seeing out of them. He likes Georga to win the game, but Senior is going to take the points in this one.

And finally, we have the last installment of the Red River rivalry in the Big 12, as both Texas and Oklahoma prepare to move to the SEC. No. 3 Texas is the favorite and GoJo points out that this is the point in the season where No. 12 Oklahoma began to slide after a hot start. So how does Senior see this one going? Senior points out that statistically Oklahoma is one of the better defenses in the country, but they haven’t played a top-40 offense yet this season. He thinks Texas is a much better team and wins by double digits. Senior just thinks they’re playing really well right now and are on a roll and he doesn’t see this as being as close as the spread.

GoJo says he feels the same way, although he doesn’t necessarily see it as being as big a rout as last season’s matchup. GoJo is excited for the matchup between two of the best schematic coaches in college football in Steve Sarkisian and Brent Venables.

Finally, No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M sees Alabama as the road favorite with GoJo noting that the Tide finds itself back in sole possession of first place in the SEC West and have a real shot at the CFP if they can get through this game. Senior notes that A&M boasts the top-rated defense in the SEC, allowing just 96 yards rushing and four sacks per game. Meanwhile, he says Alabama is going to have to make their living running the ball and A&M does a good job stopping the run. All that being said, Senior just trusts Alabama more even in something of a down year for the program, so he’s leaning Bama.

GoJo says Alabama started slow, but he thinks they’re starting to figure out a bit more of their identity with the ground game and he thinks they will find a way to win the SEC West. And all of a sudden, even after being left for dead, he says Alabama looks like a live dog in the hunt for the rest of this season.

Meanwhile, a bet is brewing over whether the NFL moves a team permanently across the pond.

“God, I can’t WAIT to hold those clippers.”



Find out why @mikegolicjr is coming for @golic’s beautiful head of hair pic.twitter.com/IrRnlNQcUQ — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) October 6, 2023

VIDEO:

Watch GoJo and Golic every weekday on Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo Play and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. The show will also be available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!