GoJo and Golic preview Thursday Night Football: Can the Bears get right or is it time for a reset?

Emerson Lotzia, filling in for Jessie Coffield notes the Bears’ 0-4 has been as putrid as it looks and some are saying that something needs to be done. GoJo notes that outside of the Giants, the Bears own the worst point differential in the NFL. He does note that even with last week’s loss, there was a little bit of hope in the form of Justin Fields’ performance, which Ryan Fitzpatrick talked about on Wednesday’s show. But GoJo asks: How much of that will Chicago be able to build upon? Because while there have been issues on offense, the defense certainly hasn’t been great either, GoJo points out.

He does say there is something to what Emerson brought up, as it’s one thing to get embarrassed in the 1 p.m. window on a Sunday, but playing in the Thursday night primetime game it will be hard to hide from the discourse on Friday if things don’t go well for the Bears. Senior says it’s not a reach to say that Washington is the better team, but it’s also not a reach to say that Chicago could win this game either. He says there are a lot of problems with the Bears, but a lot of times the focus is on the quarterback and/or the head coach. Senior says it’s looking bad for them, especially with the Chase Claypool and defensive coordinator drama, but it’s just a matter of how bad everything has to get before you blow something up. He says it’s a flip of the coin on which direction this game is going to go.

GoJo says that the Bears have to be the most disappointing team in football to this point, especially given what the expectations were going into the year and the flashes we saw in the preseason of what this offense could be. But to this point, it hasn’t borne a lot of fruit. But Matt Eberflus came to this job as a defensive coach, so GoJo says a quick one-way ticket out of town is if you’re supposed to be a defensive coach and your defense can’t get the job done. It leads to people questioning what’s going on.

Senior agrees, and says that everyone, including him, thought it was going to be a bit of a turnaround season for the Bears. Senior says there are tons of problems on this team and the issue is going to be that in New York if they can’t turn it around Brian Daboll isn’t going anywhere. In Chicago, Senior says, it’s just one big question after another and the Bears are the team in most flux of the teams highlighted as the most disappointed this season. Senior says we thought the Bears were on the rise, but now they might need to have a complete reset and the question becomes when does that reset begin.

