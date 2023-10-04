Ryan Fitzpatrick joins GoJo and Golic to talk beards, Bears and Brock Purdy

Ryan Fitzpatrick joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. to talk some football — and beards — on Wednesday’s edition of GoJo and Golic.

GoJo got right to the heart of the matter — how did Ryan almost see his beard go up in flames LITERALLY?

Ryan says he was lighting a griddle and the flame went up the side of his arm and singed his beard. He was nervous about it, but one emergency trip to the barber later and the beard was saved. Ryan notes that he’s had the beard for a long time, and thankfully it wasn’t taken down by grilled cheese. Let’s be careful out there, everybody!

Getting to Thursday’s matchup between the Bears and Commanders, Senior asks about adjustments that have to be made upfront when a QB is being sacked as many times as guys like Sam Howell and Justin Fields have been. Fitzmagic says that when you’re taking that many sacks there are multiple issues at play, one of them being the quarterback holding onto the football for too long. He says with Sam Howell, he’s actually playing awesome, but the simple thing is the depth of his drop, which is putting a lot of strain on his tackles.

GoJo asks about whether the Bears offense is doing enough to put Fields in positions to succeed, and Ryan says when you look at the Chicago offense they have weapons but there are some issues there. Ryan says that Fields airing out some of his grievances in the media may have put more pressure on himself to get out there and make some plays. But he played well last week, and Ryan is looking for more of that moving forward.

Senior asked Fitzy whether changes in things like offensive playcaller really make much of a difference in-season, which Ryan says he thinks they can. He says it’s tough because calling plays is not easy and you can’t just pick a guy off the staff who has never done it before and say, “You’re up!” However, he says that sometimes you get to a point where just about anything is better than what’s happening and even though there can be growing pains you get past the point of no return where you’ve got to make some sort of change or you’re going to lose the guys in the locker room.

GoJo asks Ryan how he differentiates what a player is bringing to the table versus what is a product of the system he’s in. Ryan says for a guy like Tua, who struggled earlier in his career, Mike McDaniel's system is tailor-made to his skill set, but the key is that he is succeeding. Same with Brock Purdy, as Ryan says that yes he is in a good system but Kyle Shanahan is trusting Purdy more than any other QB he’s ever had in his career, especially in San Francisco. Ryan says he doesn’t think people understand how amazing Purdy is at processing information and making the right decision. He may not be able to throw the ball 75 yards down the field, Fitzpatrick says, but his accuracy is great and he’s going to hit his receivers in stride, which will maximize yards after the catch.

