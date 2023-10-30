Gill Alexander joins GoJo and Golic to talk NFL lines, Sports Equinox and more

Monday is one of the big days in the sports calendar — Sports Equinox! All four major professional sports leagues — the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL — are in action today and VSiN’s Gill Alexander, host of A Numbers Game which airs immediately following GoJo and Golic at 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network, joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. to share his insights on the big day and grade the Golic’s Sports Equinox parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Before getting to the Sports Equinox, GoJo wanted to learn a little bit about Gill’s process of guessing the NFL lines every week. Gill said he stays in a cocoon from midday Sunday through Monday, taking notes about everything that happens and attempting to come up with what he thinks the lines should be organically so that when his producer reveals what the lines are value can be extracted. And so far, with the exception of one week this season, that exercise has worked well toward getting winners.

GoJo follows up by asking Gill what are some of the key things that are indicative of a team he’s going to trust. Gill says with all sports betting he wants to ascertain what is sustainable and what is unstainable. He says offensive line play is sort of the hidden thing that most people don’t latch onto. So there are a lot of things that are below the surface that he says you won’t hear in mainstream media, which can be a bit more reactionary week after week. He had GoJo at “offensive line play,” of course.

After a little ACC talk, some praise for the way the Bengals are playing, came the main event. It was time to talk Sports Equinox and the Golics’ Sports Equinox parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook. GoJo and Senior were a little nervous, but wanted Gill to be perfectly honest. Here’s the GoJo and Golic Sports Equinox parlay:

Gill gave his thoughts one by one on each leg. He likes the Detroit pick, although he does point out that Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable with the flu. He says he’s not the go-to-guy for hockey, but assumes the Bedard pick is safe. He also likes the under on World Series Game 3 as he thinks Brandon Pfaadt has been spectacular this postseason and we know what Max Scherzer can do. He likes Arizona in the game but does expect a lower-scoring affair. The one area where he might see some issues is the Lakers leg of the parlay. He notes that the Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back and played into OT last night. So that’s the one that might feel a little precarious to Gill.

But overall, GoJo is feeling pretty good about the parlay. Make sure to check out the card on DraftKings Sportsbook. Also, make sure to check out the VSiN Sports Equinox parlay as well! Each of VSiN’s four weekday shows on DraftKings Network made one selection, with Follow the Money making a hockey pick, A Numbers Game handling World Series Game 3, The Lombardi Line tackling Monday Night Football and VSiN Primetime locking down an NBA pick.

