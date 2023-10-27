GoJo and Golic College Football preview: Can Utah hang with Oregon?

Another weekend college football slate awaits, and Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. have you covered with a preview of the action!

Josh Allen's TDs get the Bills back on track, LeBron James helps the Lakers beat the Suns, 76ers w/o Harden & College Football Weekend Preview!



+ Ravens' Safety Geno Stone joins us in Hour 2!



GoJo starts by saying it seems cruel that in the final year of the Pac-12 with Washington State and Oregon State suing the other schools, the conference is getting as much, if not more, coverage than it has for the entirety of the past decade. GoJo says it has never looked like this and it has been wild to watch. He says it culminates in this imperfect matchup between No. 8 Oregon and No. 13 Utah this weekend.

The Utes are dealing with some absences, but they’re coming off a win against USC, so GoJo says there is some belief out there that Utah has enough to party in this game. Senior isn’t feeling that hope, however, pointing up that yes they put up 34 points last week but it came against a not very good USC defense. Senior says he doesn’t know how Utah will deal with the depth on the Oregon defensive line and on the other side of the ball Bo Nix hasn’t been sacked a ton this season. He also wonders if the Utah defense can hold down the Oregon offense because the Utes can’t go score-for-score with the Ducks. Senior loves what the Pac-12 has been doing and it’s a shame that the conference is breaking up, but he just doesn’t see Utah being able to hang here. He’ll take Oregon and even give the points (Oregon is a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook).

GoJo, out of respect for Utah, almost feels like 6.5 points feels like too much, especially at home. He says he would probably take the points here but does think Oregon will win the game. He’s glad the Utes got their flowers after last week’s USC win, but thinks they’re running into an Oregon team that is just too much.

Moving on to No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida, Emerson is FIRED UP. He says no matter how good or bad each side is it is such a split stadium and a massive deal in Jacksonville. GoJo agrees that it is an incredible atmosphere, but he’s not sure the game is going to match it.

Senior says he’s not sure he’s going to give the points (currently 14 on DraftKings Sportsbook), but at the end of the day he probably will. He says Florida will have to play the game of their season BY FAR in order to be in this game and he doesn’t know if they’ll be able to do that. While he gets the rivalry and everything surrounding this game, at the end of the day the Bulldogs are such a step above the Gators that he thinks they’ll be able to pull away and he’s talked himself into giving the points live on air.

GoJo is willing to give the points, as well. The headline is what will the Georgia offense look like without Brock Bowers, who has been the do-it-all offensive piece for the Bulldogs. GoJo says Florida will probably be the best secondary Georgia has faced thus far BUT they can be had on the ground, which is where Georgia is getting healthy right now. GoJo thinks this is a good opportunity for the Bulldogs to lean on the ground game a little bit, so he’ll take Georgia and give the point as well.

Finishing up with No. 21 Tennessee vs. Kentucky, GoJo points out that Tennessee leads the SEC in rushing per game while on the other side Kentucky is the second-best rush defense in the conference. Kentucky is currently 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, so who does Senior like?

Senior points out that last season the Vols blew out the Wildcats, 44-6, but they don’t have that same explosive offense this season. He thinks the more important question in this game is betting the over/under on the time of the game — this is going to be a running affair. He says the clock is going to continue to run and you’re going to look up and all of a sudden it’s going to be halftime. But Senior likes Tennessee in this one and is giving the 3.5 points, calling it a lineman’s dream. GoJo says when push comes to shove, he’s going to take Tennessee and give the points as well.

Meanwhile, GoJo is here with the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) review that you’ve all been waiting for ...

"This album is a chocolate cake."@mikegolicjr delivers the 1989 (Taylor's Version) review you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/my7cvc2wvT — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) October 27, 2023

