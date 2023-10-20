GoJo and Golic College Football preview: Can Penn State pull off an upset of Ohio State?

Another weekend college football slate awaits, and Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. have you covered with a preview of the action!

The big matchup of the weekend pits No. 7 Penn State against No. 3 Ohio State. GoJo says a deciding factor could be one of the things that irked Ohio State coach Ryan Day going into the Notre Dame game, his squad’s “toughness.” And for GoJo “toughness” manifests itself in the play in the trenches, with the Buckeyes’ offensive line matchup against the Nittany Lions’ defensive line likely one to watch and where Penn State could challenge Ohio State. GoJo says keeping Kyle McCord’s jersey clean could be one of the things that decides this game.

Senior points out that not only is the Penn State defense the No. 2 scoring defense in the country, but they’re also No. 1 in total defense, as well as No. 1 in pass defense, pass efficiency, completion percentage, first downs allowed, sacks per game and red zone attempts. Senior said it’s ridiculous what this Nittany Lions defense is doing. He notes that McCord has only been sacked four times this year, but says he is going to feel the pressure this week. Senior is going with Penn State in this one. He knows it’s a tough road game, but maybe it’s the defensive guy in him but he likes Penn State.

All that being said, GoJo is still going with Ohio State in this one. The Buckeyes are a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and GoJo just thinks that Drew Allar and the Penn State receiving crew have struggled a bit to push the ball downfield with any consistency. He thinks that Penn State lacking a downfield passing attack will be the ultimate limiting factor in this one as we enter the crux of the Big 10 East schedule.

Pivoting to No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama, what a difference a year makes. Tennesee has gone from a strong passing attack to one of the nation’s top running groups averaging over 230+ rushing yards per game. Senior says both defenses are pretty good scoring defenses in this one. Because of the more muted offenses this time around, Senior is going with the team he says most people would side with and that’s Alabama. He says he’s always going to give them the benefit of the doubt in what should be a much lower-scoring game than last year.

GoJo says that it seems like if you’re going to beat this Alabama team you’re going to have to be able to hit them for big plays. He said traditionally the formula against Nick Saban defenses has always been you’ve got to have a mobile enough QB to get out of trouble. Alabama, he says, has dominant edge rushers. GoJo says it’s exciting to think about Vols QB Joe Milton in theory and want it to work, but he just doesn’t see that being the case this week and he likes Alabama to win this game, although he’s not sure he would want to lay the points.

The last matchup the Golics discussed was No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State. GoJo notes that Florida State has never lost to Duke — the Blue Devils are 0-21 all-time against the Seminoles setting up a tall task, especially with QB Riley Leonard’s health still in question.

Senior points out that when Leonard went down late in the loss to Notre Dame many thought Duke’s season could be in trouble, but thus far they’ve kept on winning. Leonard may be back this week, but he thinks the 14.5-point spread is too big. He gets that the game is in Tallahassee, but Senior likes this Duke team to keep it close, even though he thinks Florida State will win. So he’s going Florida State, but he’s not laying the 14.5 points.

Meanwhile, Ravens legend Terrell Suggs joined the show and revealed the genesis of Ball So Hard University ...

How did Terrell Suggs come up with Ball So Hard University?



SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: Terrell Suggs on Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Lamar Jackson, and his Ravens Ring of Honor Induction + Phillies get cold, Michigan gets caught & the Saints get got by Trevor Lawrence’s Legs

Hour 2: Tyler Conklin, New York Jets TE on Zach Wilson’s maturation & Aaron Rodgers’ impact on and off the field + NFL Week 7 Acrostic, Penn State at Ohio State & Unfair Flag Football

