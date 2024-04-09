Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for April 9

During the week, DraftKings Network analysts give their favorite fantasy basketball picks for the upcoming DraftKings MLB DFS slate. Below is a collection of top DraftKings fantasy basketball plays for today’s MLB slate.

MLB Notable Absences

Garion Thorne: Top Studs and Value Plays

Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow ($10,100)

Kyle Harrison ($7,600)

Infield

Matt Olson ($5,900)

Ketel Marte ($5,300)

J.P. Crawford ($3,900)

LaMonte Wade ($3,600)

Outfield

Mike Trout ($5,700)

Jung Hoo Lee ($4,400)

Jarred Kelenic ($3,600)

Zach Thompson: Top Value Plays

SP Aaron Civale ($7,700)

OF M.J. Melendez ($3,400)

3B Trey Lipscomb ($2,300)

