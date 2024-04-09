Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 9

There are 14 games on the NBA calendar tonight, but only 11 on the main slate. The GSW/LAL, LAC/PHO and NOP/POR games are the night games. This is the final week of the regular season, so there could be more shenanigans than what we’ve seen the past few weeks. In addition, there are a ton of players with a questionable tag and value is sure to open up as the day progresses, so stay vigilant to all of the news. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, no teams played last night. ATL, CHA, DAL, DEN, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, OKC, ORL, PHO, SAS and TOR play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240, but the IND/TOR game is at 239.5. There is no game with a total below 210. There are five double-digit favorites - DAL -13 over CHA, PHI -15.5 over DET, IND -13 over TOR, MIN -16.5 over WAS and DEN -15 over UTA. There is one game within two points - BOS -2 over MIL. There are eight home dogs - CHA, TOR, MIL, ATL, CHI, MEM, HOU and UTA. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls ($9,200) - The Knicks are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, but they are only one game back of the two-seed. The Magic are tied with them while the Cavaliers are only a half-game behind. It’s tight, so Thibs should run his guys out there without regard for anything else but getting the W. Over the last three games, Brunson has played 40, 42 and 38 minutes, garnering a massive usage rate of 44.9, 42.1 and 34.9 percent. He’s gone for over 60 DKFP in all of those contests. Could he finish in the 30 to 40 DKFP range? Absolutely, but I will side with the playing time, usage and fact that Chicago has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 7.65 percent over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Luka Doncic ($12,700), Kyrie Irving ($8,900), Kelly Oubre Jr. ($6,600), Gary Trent Jr. ($6,300)

Value

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies ($4,600) – Champagnie was a two-way player two years ago, but he developed nicely, played well in the Summer League and was rewarded with a four-year, $12 million contract before the start of the season. He did not start right away for the Spurs but has been a fixture in the starting lineup since late December. Even then, he was only playing in the low 20s but, over the last four games, he’s received 38, 37, 38 and 40 minutes. He’s gone for 37 and 36.5 DKFP in the two most recent games and exceeded 20 DKFP in each of the last six contests.

Other Options - Tre Jones ($5,700), Scotty Pippen ($5,600), Jordan Goodwin ($5,500), Vasilije Micic ($5,500), TJ McConnell ($5,500), Davion Mitchell ($3,700)

Forward

Stud

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors ($8,000) – The range of outcomes has been wide for Siakam recently - 30 to 50 DKFP. There’s a good chance he finishes in the upper range tonight, though, as Toronto has been playing at the third-fastest pace over the last 10 games while being 28th in defensive rating. They have boosted the FPPM to power forwards by a whopping 18.99 percent with RJ Barrett being a big reason why. Siakam should have his way.

Other Options - Deni Avdija ($7,600), Khris Middleton ($7,300), Michael Porter Jr. ($6,700), GG Jackson ($6,500), Bobby Portis ($6,400) if Giannis is out

Value

Darius Bazley, Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets ($3,600) – Bazley started 108 games for the Thunder over two seasons. Then he was traded to the Suns, joined the Nets, was waived, joined the G League, signed a 10-day with the 76ers, returned to the G League and is now with the Jazz, all in the span of one year. Talk about life coming at you fast. During his first four games with Utah, Bazley played a total of 27 minutes. Over the last two games, he received 34 and 30 minutes, contributing 17.5 and 36.5 DKFP. The Jazz are dealing with a plethora of injuries and have no motivation to win, so Bazley should get over 30 minutes again.

Other Options - PJ Washington ($5,800), Grant Williams ($5,400), Sandro Mamukelashvili ($4,500), Maozinha Pereira ($4,300), Johnny Juzang ($3,800)

Center

Stud

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies ($11,000) - We have never seen the likes of Wembanyama for both real life and fantasy. He’s a three-level scorer who has guard-like handles in a 7-foot-4 frame. He has the agility to guard on the perimeter while protecting his basket like a momma bear and dishing out dimes like Oprah Winfrey. He’s a rookie and is already on the precipice of breaking fantasy basketball. Over the last five games, he’s put up 78, 55.5, 75.25, 63.75 and 83 DKFP while garnering a usage rate of 34.1, 23.8, 39.6, 41.5 and 42.4 percent! One of those games consisted of 40 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists while another was 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and nine blocks! He now faces a Memphis team without Jaren Jackson Jr. that has boosted the FPPM to centers by 9.16 percent over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Nikola Jokic ($12,200), Domantas Sabonis ($10,200), Rudy Gobert ($7,800), Naz Reid ($7,300), Kelly Olynyk ($6,700), Myles Turner ($6,500)

Value

Chimezie Metu, Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers ($4,900) – Metu started the last game, playing 43 minutes and putting up 39.25 DKFP. In the prior three contests, he contributed 22, 31.25 and 31 DKFP while playing 23, 28 and 28 minutes off the bench. With all the injuries, there’s a good chance Metu gets the starting nod again. Even if he doesn’t, he should play in the high 20s.

Other Options - Daniel Gafford ($5,900), Wendell Carter Jr. ($5,300), Andre Drummond ($5,200), Trey Jemison ($4,400), Paul Reed ($4,300) if Embiid is out, Luke Kornet ($3,300) if Porzingis and Horford are out

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Micro-Max [$50K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.