Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: April 11 to April 17

The Boston Bruins took care of business this past week by coming out on top over both the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers to add to their now four-game winning streak. There are just four regular season games remaining and Boston will look to top Carolina in its second matchup of the week. On tap for next week are some rather playoff-hungry squads — the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators. Ottawa has already been eliminated from playoff contention but Boston will certainly have its hands full with both Pittsburgh and Washington, two teams that Boston has already fallen to once this season.

The Bruins have all but locked up the Atlantic Division with a 46-17-15 record, 107 points and a +48 goal differential but find themselves in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Rangers.

Top Goal-Scorers: David Pastrnak (47), Brad Marchand (28), Charlie Coyle (25)

Top Point-Getters: David Pastrnak (107), Brad Marchand (66), Charlie Coyle (58)

Top Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman (25-8-8 record, 2.52 GAA), Linus Ullmark (21-9-7 record, 2.55 GAA)

(All stats as of Tuesday, April 9)

Bruins upcoming schedule:

Saturday, April 13 at Pittsburgh Penguins

Monday, April 15 at Washington Capitals

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Ottawa Senators

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

Saturday, April 13 at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 36-30-12 record, 84 points and a +4 goal differential.

Boston has won seven of the last 10 meetings against Pittsburgh but lost 5-4 in overtime on Jan. 4 and will have to face a rising and rather hot Penguins squad that has won six of their last eight games while averaging 4.0 goals per game. The Penguins have closed out the regular season very strong and find themselves fighting for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Whether it’s Sidney Crosby (40G, 46A) or Evgeni Malkin (25G, 38A) leading the way, Pittsburgh’s offensive attack can still be deadly at any point. The offense ranks 14th in true goal percentage (51.63%), 11th in expected goal percentage (51.83%), ninth in expected goal differential (12.66) and third in high-danger chances (195). The loss of Jake Guentzel to the Hurricanes hurt at first and the team was scrambling to put solid wins games together but the team has turned a corner over the last two weeks and it’s all thanks to Crosby and Malkin playing at very high levels.

(40G, 46A) or (25G, 38A) leading the way, Pittsburgh’s offensive attack can still be deadly at any point. The offense ranks 14th in true goal percentage (51.63%), 11th in expected goal percentage (51.83%), ninth in expected goal differential (12.66) and third in high-danger chances (195). The loss of Jake Guentzel to the Hurricanes hurt at first and the team was scrambling to put solid wins games together but the team has turned a corner over the last two weeks and it’s all thanks to Crosby and Malkin playing at very high levels. While things on offense may look great on paper, the defense deserves some flowers, as well. Led by Erik Karlsson (9G, 42A) and Kris Letang (9G, 40A) have provided ample support from the top four thus far. Pittsburgh allows the 11th-fewest goals per game (2.95) and Tristan Jarry (19-24-5 record) was solid between the pipes at times this season but Alex Nedeljkovic (16-6-7 record) has stepped up late in the season and found some consistency to allow Pittsburgh to stack these wins. One area to highlight is Pittsburgh’s awful power play unit which is successful just 14.3% of the time, good for the second-worst percentage in the league. The good news, though? The team deploys the 11th-best penalty kill unit (80.7%).

Monday, April 15 at Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals are in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division and tied for ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 36-30-11 record, 83 points and a -41 goal differential.

While it has been an even 3-3 split across the last six meetings between these teams, the Bruins had won five of the previous seven matchups, averaging 4.1 goals per game. Washington is very much in the playoff hunt much like Pittsburgh and has won six of its last nine games, averaging over 3.1 goals per game and topping some high-quality opponents in the process.

What once was a very high-powered offensive attack led by Alex Ovechkin (29G, 33A) is well into the past but the team is still producing and winning games. Ovechkin struggled to open the season and sat behind Dylan Strome (29G, 33A) in terms of points for the majority of the season but has recently picked up his play. It’s not all Ovechkin’s fault for the lack of goals, however, as the Capitals rank 31st in shots per game (26.6), 28th in goals per game (2.65) and 23rd in high-danger chances (146).

(29G, 33A) is well into the past but the team is still producing and winning games. Ovechkin struggled to open the season and sat behind (29G, 33A) in terms of points for the majority of the season but has recently picked up his play. It’s not all Ovechkin’s fault for the lack of goals, however, as the Capitals rank 31st in shots per game (26.6), 28th in goals per game (2.65) and 23rd in high-danger chances (146). The level of defensive and goaltending play has kept Washington in games recently and it starts with Charlie Lindgren (21-15-7 record), who has been very good in between the pipes and has been much more consistent than Darcy Kuemper (13-14-3 record), who was the starter at the beginning of the season but the Capitals are in search of a playoff berth and will continue to lean on Lindgren as long as his stronger play continues. The defense doesn’t make it easy for the goaltenders whatsoever as Washington ranks 12th in shots allowed per game (30.7), fifth in high-danger chances allowed (181) and just 25th in expected goal percentage (47.03%).

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are in seventh place in the Atlantic Division and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a 34-39-4 record, 72 points and a -24 goal differential.

Boston has won a whopping 16 of the last 20 meetings versus Ottawa, including both matchups this season. After facing two playoff-hungry squads, the Bruins will essentially have the night off against the Senators as they have already been eliminated from playoff contention but this squad is interesting and can easily put up five goals a night. They’ve lost three of their last four games but had gone on a five-game winning streak in the previous five games.

As I mentioned above, the Senators are certainly an interesting squad. The offensive consistency is there because they rank 15th in goals per game (3.13) and 10th in goals above expected (5.58) but the defensive inconsistencies have simply been too much to overcome. Ottawa has allowed the fourth-most goals per game (3.48) and ranks first in goals against above expected by a wide margin (26.50). On top of that, its power play and penalty kill units are as inconsistent as it gets, deploying the eighth-worst power play unit (18.1%) and the fourth-worst penalty kill unit (74.5%).

Ottawa’s roster is deep with Tim Stutzle (18G, 52A) leading the team in points and Jakob Chychrun (13G, 26A) and Jake Sanderson (10G, 25A) providing enough offensive support to keep games competitive. Ottawa’s goaltender situation, however, is rough and regardless of who is in the net each night, the opposing team is likely to score at least three goals. Joonas Korpisalo (20-24-4 record) and Anton Forsberg (13-12-0 record) have not played well enough to give the offense a chance to even come out on top and post save percentages of .890 or lower as a result.

Get closer to the on-ice action and feel like you’re inside the glass with DraftKings daily fantasy hockey! Draft your lineup of eight skaters and a goalie while staying within the salary cap. When they make plays on the ice, your points add up. Scoring categories include goals, assists, shots on goal and more. Goalies get points for saves, wins and shutouts. Score enough points and you’ll win cash prizes — even if you don’t finish in first place. And when the contest is all over, you can play with a brand-new team. Sign up today and play daily fantasy hockey on DraftKings!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is huntersk) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.