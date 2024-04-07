Fantasy Golf Millionaire Picks Today: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for The Masters Tournament

RotoWire’s Len Hochberg gives his favorite DraftKings plays on The Sweat for The Masters Tournament.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $4M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (PGA)

Len’s Picks:

Top Plays Over $10K

Jon Rahm ($11,200)

Brooks Koepka ($10,200)

Top Plays Between $9-10K

Xander Schauffele ($9,900)

Jordan Spieth ($9,300)

Hideki Matsuyama ($9,000)

Top Plays Between $8-9K

Cameron Smith ($8,900)

Shane Lowry ($8,000)

Top Plays Between $7K-8K

Matt Fitzpatrick ($7,900)

Sahith Theegala ($7,700)

Patrick Reed ($7,400)

Top Value Plays

Chris Kirk ($6,900)

Adam Hadwin ($6,600)

Emiliano Grillo ($6,400)

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

