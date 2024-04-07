Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 7

The Sunday fantasy sport is Sunday NBA DFS, and DraftKings has a fantasy basketball slate waiting for you. This is a massive slate with many DFS NBA options, but the DK Network DFS Targets Article is here to simplify the research process. Start Sunday with a light DFS NBA read, and get ahead by digging into the nine-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards, $6,500 — The injury report is your friend. Make @DKNetwork on X your friend, too. For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, follow us on X and download the DK Live app. It’s silly season. Everyone gets Q tags, including Gary Trent Jr. (illness). Trent scored 48.25 DKFP in 37 minutes (29.1% Usage Rate) in the Raptors’ Apr. 5 win over the Bucks. Toronto’s lineup is limited. He’s their only productive player. The matchup is as good as it gets. PF/C Jordan Nwora ($4,900) is an NBA DFS value pick worth considering if it appears that the Raptors will give him 30 minutes.

Value

Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, $4,400 — This is the under-the-radar NBA DFS value pick of the month. Daniels has exceeded 5x value in seven of the last nine games and 6x in five of those contests. Daniels lacks upside because of his limited scoring. However, he provides a safe floor due to his consistent minutes and ability to score fantasy points across all scoring categories.

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $4,300 — The Spurs’ injury report is thick. The multi-positional guard-forward has averaged close to 35 minutes per game over the last five games. In those five games, he’s scored 27, 21, 25, 24 and 37 DKFP. His minutes and usage rate are stable and his best game was his most recent game,

Forward

Studs

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, $8,000 — Everyone is questionable. Kuzma missed Friday’s game and might miss again. If he plays, he plays. Kuzma gets his money's worth. The minutes and usage rate are always elite. Kuzma isn’t always elite. The Raptors could make him elite. The Raptors are worse than the Wizards and the Raptors are injured.

Value

Lu Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets, $4,600 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out again on Sunday. This boosts the rest of the Thunder lineup. The Hornets provide a boost, as well. Dort’s minutes have not changed with SGA out, but his usage rate is up significantly. PG/SG ($4,200) Cason Wallace and SG/SF Isaiah Joe ($4,500) have swapped in and out of the Thunder’s starting lineup in the last two games. One will likely hit in this matchup. Pick your poison.

Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings, $3,700 — This was the gamble of the night on Saturday’s three-game slate. The Saturday DK Network NBA DFS Targets Article predicted that the mathematically eliminated Nets would let the 2023 first-round pick run. Clowney’s minutes increased and he scored 33.5 DKFP. This performance followed 40.5 DKFP in 17 minutes on Apr. 3. Let the kid eat.

Center

Studs

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $11,000 — It’s easy to get to Wemby on Sunday. There is value everywhere and every day. The Spurs have played short-handed over the last week. This boosted the superstar center’s minutes and usage rate. Expect more of the same on Sunday. Expect the 76ers to sit stars on the back end of a back-to-back. The Spurs are only six-point dogs. This should be a close game and a big game for the VW Banana ...Work Wagon ...Victory Wagon — just trying out some nicknames other than Wemby.

Value

Tristan Vukcevic, Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, $4,400 — The stateside promotion of Tristan Vukcevic was thought to be an emergency. The Wizards frontcourt was depleted. The original plan was to leave him in Serbia for the season. The Wizards got healthy, and then they decided to play their 2023 second-round pick. The Wizards are going to Wizard. This time the spell worked. Vukcevic scored 29.25 DKFP in 31 minutes on Apr. 2 and 23.25 DKFP in 20 minutes the next night. They might as well see what they’ve got with this kid.

Omer Yurtseven, Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors, $4,600 — The Jazz continue to play without significant pieces. Yurtseven has been forced into action. He scored 22 DKFP in 30 minutes on Apr. 2. That game was followed by a start and 23.75 DKFP in nine fewer minutes. There’s plenty of NBA DFS value on Sunday, so Yurtseven isn’t a must-pick big man. Another sensible option is SF Brice Sensabaugh ($4,900). Utah is thin. Before playing 13 minutes on Friday (foul trouble), Sensabaugh scored over 36 DKFP in back-to-back games,

