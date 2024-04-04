Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for April 5

When it comes to the 2023-24 NBA regular season, I feel a little like a student in the waining days of the school year. You know, that final week before summer where the teacher doesn’t care, so you don’t really, either. That’s what it’s like watching some of these injury reports roll in for teams clearly thinking more about draft positioning than actual wins.

However, it wasn’t until Thursday evening that I reached my true breaking point — when Memphis decided to rule out almost every player on its roster for Friday’s tilt with Detroit. Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad), Desmond Bane (back), Santi Aldama (foot) and Brandon Clarke (rest) are all sidelined, while Luke Kennard ($5,300; knee) is hilariously listed as doubtful.

This is so pathetic that it needs to be acknowledged. This is so pathetic that this entire values article will be devoted to the few assets left that will be active in Memphis. Let’s dive in.

Goodwin hasn’t started any of the Grizzlies’ last three games, yet that hasn’t effected his ability to be a viable DFS asset. In fact, thanks primarily to elite positional rebounding, Goodwin’s been an absolute stud in fantasy settings. The guard is averaging 11.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 35.8 DKFP in that stretch, all while logging just 26.5 minutes per contest. Yes, Scotty Pippen Jr. ($5,300) will be available on Friday, which means there isn’t a total lack of point guard depth in Memphis’ ramshackle rotation, but considering who’s left, I’d expect Goodwin to exceed the 30 minute plateau versus Detroit. With that level of opportunity, Goodwin’s upside is massive.

PF/C Lamar Stevens, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons, $3,900

Someone’s going to have to start at small forward for the Grizzlies on Friday. It could be Stevens. It could be Jake LaRavia ($4,500). Heck, both could even get a spot start with how many bodies Memphis will be missing. In the grand scheme of things, Stevens and LaRavia are both viable value options given their projected workload, yet if forced to pick between the pair, I’d lean Stevens. The 26-year-old has managed to exceed 20.0 DKFP in four of the Grizzlies past five games — a span where Stevens is producing a very respectable 0.99 DKFP per minute played. Not to be too simplistic, but Stevens is also $600 cheaper. That’s not nothing.

C Trey Jemison, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons, $3,200

Jemison started Wednesday’s shocking victory over the Bucks, yet he was underwhelming from a DFS perspective, registering just 16.0 DKFP in 18.6 minutes. Really, it’s a microcosm of the big man’s season, as Jemison has averaged only 21.7 DKFP in his eight opportunities to start with the Grizzlies. However, it feels like the 24-year-old will be given a larger platform on Friday — particularly with Jackson Jr. sidelined. GG Jackson ($6,000) will obviously operate as the high-usage hub for Memphis’ offense in the frontcourt, yet Jemison will surely be given way more minutes than he saw versus Milwaukee, playing alongside his fellow rookie. The four times Jemison’s exceeded 30 minutes in 2023-24? He’s produced 25.3 DKFP per game. That’s 8x value for those doing the math at home.

