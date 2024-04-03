Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for April 3

The first week of the MLB season is just about in the books, and we’re already off to a great start. The first Wednesday of the regular season is a split slate on DraftKings with five games on the featured night schedule, which starts at 6:45 p.m. ET and includes the 10 teams playing under the lights. Keep a close eye on the weather in New York, Washington and Chicago, but at least those games are early, with pivots available in the dome in Houston and sunny Los Angeles in the final game of the night.

Let’s take a look at the best plays from these five matchups.

PITCHER

Stud

Cristian Javier, Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($8,800) – Javier opened the season with an impressive home start against the Yankees, striking out six in six shutout innings to produce 22.5 DKFP despite a no-decision. Javier has always had outstanding strikeout potential and has a 10.4 K/9 over his career. He was a little inconsistent last season with his strikeouts dropping and ERA rising, but he worked a career-high 162 innings. Throughout last season, he was much better at home with a 3.71 ERA, 3.65 FIP and 9.4 K/9. He should be able to hold the Blue Jays in check since the Toronto offense has yet to find its stride. After being no-hit on Monday they scored just two runs Tuesday and have been held to two runs or fewer in four of their six games this season with a team batting average of just .196.

Value

Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals ($8,200) – While he wasn’t at his best on Opening Day, Keller will be in a great bounce-back spot against the Nats if the rain holds off in Washington. Keller earned a five-year contract extension with his breakout season last year, going 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA, 3.80 FIP and 9.73 K/9. He gave up four earned runs in 5 2⁄ 3 on Opening Day in Miami, but the Nats have been one of the lightest-hitting offenses in the early going this season, scoring 18 runs in four games. Last September, Keller threw an eight shutout innings against Washington, striking out seven and giving up two hits. He has a similar ceiling in Tuesday’s outing, and he’ll be motivated to turn his season around after inking his new big deal.

INFIELD

Stud

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants ($6,500) – The Dodgers have the highest implied run total on the slate and are always a good offense to consider stacking given their impressive early-season success. Betts has led the way, going 15-for-30 (.500) with three doubles, a triple and five home runs giving him an impressive .667 ISO and .702 wOBA. For good measure, he’s tossed in a stolen base and an MLB-leading 14 runs scored to average 20.3 DKFP per game. Especially against a lefty, Betts is always a good play, and the fact that he’s so hot right now makes him almost a bust play on this slate. It also helps that he can fit at either 2B or SS, depending on who else you want to include in your lineup.

Stud

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals ($5,300) – Cruz brings such a high ceiling in multiple ways that he’s going to be a regular in my lineups this season. The Pirates offense has been very strong to start the season, scoring 39 runs in five games for the most runs per game of any team in the Majors. Cruz has gone 6-for-19 (.316) with a home run and a .362 wOBA. He hit seven homers this Spring Training and was successful in his only stolen base attempt. If the weather holds, Cruz will be in a good matchup against Trevor Williams ($5,600), who gave up 34 homers in 30 starts last season and surrendered a .371 wOBA to lefties like Cruz. Williams gave up three dingers and 12 runs this Spring Training across just 15 innings.

Value

Yainer Diaz, Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($3,700) – Catcher can be a tricky lineup spot to fill, but Diaz is establishing himself as a strong option. He has been one of the Astros’ best hitters in the early part of the season, going 10-for-21 (.476) with three multi-hit games, two home runs and a .574 wOBA. The 25-year-old had 23 homers and a .354 wOBA in 2023, and he’s well on his way to proving he’s one of the best-hitting backstops in the Majors.

Value

Rowdy Tellez, Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals ($2,800) – The Pirates haven’t been able to start Tellez very often this season since they have faced a very lefty-heavy schedule, but against Williams, Tellez should be at 1B and likely hitting in the middle of the lineup. Mostly coming off the bench so far this season, the 29-year-old lefty has gone 2-for-9 (.222) but did hit his first homer of the season in the series finale in Miami on Sunday. Tellez brings nice power potential from this low salary.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($5,600) – Tucker homered twice in Monday’s 10-run outburst that backed Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter. Unfortunately for the Astros, that’s their only win of the season after they fell 2-1 on Tuesday, and Tucker went 0-for-2 with a walk. In the young season, Tucker continues to show great plate discipline and hit the ball hard. He already has four walks with a 56.3% hard-hit rate, per Statcast, in six games and .453 wOBA. Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt ($8,600) gave up 21 of his 28 home runs allowed last season to left-handed hitters, who posted a .357 wOBA against him. In his first start this season, Bassitt also gave up a home run to a lefty, as Brandon Lowe of the Rays smashed a grand slam and handed him the loss. In this matchup, Tucker and fellow lefty Yordan Alvarez ($5,800) both bring good power potential.

Stud

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals ($5,200) – Reynolds has been instrumental in the Pirates’ hot start, hitting safely in all five of their games and going 8-for-24 (.333) with one home run, eight RBI, a .448 wOBA and 13.4 DKFP per game. He only hit .190 in Spring Training but has found his groove when the games actually matter. He can be another key part of a Pirates stack against Williams.

Value

Parker Meadows, Detroit Tigers at New York Mets ($3,600) – Unfortunately, the minimum-salary outfielders that I’ve been touting early in the season are not on this slate. Looking a little higher on the salary structure, Meadows should be poised to bring good value since he’s expected to hit leadoff against righty Adrian Houser ($7,200), making his Mets’ debut. Meadows has started the season 1-for-10 with a triple, two walks and two runs scored. He has played an outstanding center field and brings a high ceiling if he’s in the leadoff spot of the Tigers’ lineup, which has looked very formidable in the early going this season.

