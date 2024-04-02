Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 2

We have a seven-game slate tonight. The DAL/GSW and LAC/SAC games are off the main slate. Damian Lillard, Jalen Williams, Lauri Markkanen, Kyle Kuzma, John Collins, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Malik Monk are out. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,100), Tyrese Maxey ($8,600), Anthony Davis ($10,400), LeBron James ($9,800) and Jamal Murray ($8,400) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, no teams played last night. CLE, LAL, MIL, MIN, OKC, TOR and WAS play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240. There is no game with a total below 210. There are three double-digit favorites - BOS -17 over CHA, IND -12.5 over BKN and ORL -16 over POR. There are two games within two points - DET -2 over MEM and NOP -1.5 over PHO. There are five home dogs - CHA, ORL, BKN, SAS and OKC. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder at Philadelphia 76ers ($6,600) - Giddey has always intrigued due to his size and playmaking ability. The shooting has always been the swing skill, and he’s improved the three-point prowess from 26 percent his rookie season to a respectable 34 percent this season. After averaging 31 minutes per game his first two seasons, the playing time dissipated to the mid-20s this season. Over the last six games, though, he’s received over 30 minutes in three of those contests while garnering a usage rate of over 37 percent in two. Seven games ago, Shai suffered a quad injury and hasn’t been the same since, missing two games. Shai is questionable tonight and Jalen Williams is out, so Giddey should continue seeing a massive usage rate. He triple-doubled last game while stuffing the stat sheet, good for 60.75 DKFP. He put up over 43 DKFP in the prior four games.

Other Options - Jalen Brunson ($9,200), Austin Reaves ($7,300) and D’Angelo Russell ($7,000) if LeBron is out, Jordan Poole ($6,800)

Value

Patrick Beverley, Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards ($4,500) – Beverley started the last game and put up 36.75 DKFP in 36 minutes. He likely won’t shoot 6-of-7 from the field again, but he will likely start and play over 30 minutes again with Lillard sitting again. Beverley only averages 0.77 DKFP per minute, but he faces a Wizards team that has been playing at the sixth-fastest pace over the last 10 games while being 21st in defensive rating.

Other Options - Tre Jones ($5,700), Kyle Lowry ($5,000), Julian Champagnie ($4,200), Malaki Branham ($4,100)

Forward

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors ($10,400) – There is risk here because Davis is questionable and it’s the front end of a back-to-back for the Lakers. That could depress the ownership for him, which would be absolutely fantastic if he plays because Toronto has been the Oprah Winfrey for centers, just dishing out fantasy goodies left and right. They have boosted the FPPM to the position by a whopping 22.58 percent. And we know what AD can do. In the last 10 games, he put up 78.75 and 86.75 DKFP. Another ceiling game is well within the range of outcomes here. Just make sure he plays.

Other Options - LeBron James ($9,800) if he plays, Deni Avdija ($7,500), Josh Hart ($7,400), Khris Middleton ($7,100), Jabari Smith Jr. ($6,400)

Value

Cedi Osman, San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets ($3,900) – Osman received the start last game and produced 25 DKFP in 36 minutes. With all of the injuries for the Spurs, Osman should get the start again and play a ton of minutes. He’s averaging 0.79 DKFP per minute and is scoring dependent, but the price is more than palatable for the expected playing time.

Other Options - Rui Hachimura ($5,900), Jaden McDaniels ($4,500), Haywood Highsmith ($4,100)

Center

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards ($11,500) - With Lillard out, it will be Giannis and Middleton carrying the offensive load for Milwaukee. Giannis has garnered a usage rate of over 35 percent with Lillard off the court this season. On Saturday, Giannis had a 47.4 percent usage rate! There is obvious risk of blowout, since DK Sportsbook has Milwaukee favored by 13 points, but Giannis will likely be a big reason why. Over the last four games, he’s put up 76, 59, 82.75 and 61.75 DKFP. Now he gets a matchup against a Wizards team that plays fast, eschews defense and, in two prior meetings, went for 53.25 and 73.25 DKFP.

Other Options - Nikola Jokic ($12,000), Bam Adebayo ($8,700), Jarrett Allen ($7,700), Kelly Olynyk ($6,700)

Value

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($4,700) – Kessler received the start on Sunday because John Collins was out and played 33 minutes, producing 28.5 DKFP. Collins is out again so Kessler should get the start and play over 30 minutes. On the season, Kessler is averaging 1.03 DKFP per minute. The matchup isn’t great, as Jarrett Allen is one of the best centers in the league, but the expected playing time with a decent price tag makes Kessler palatable.

Other Options - Marvin Bagley ($5,500), Sandro Mamukelashvili ($3,600)

