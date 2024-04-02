Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: April 4 to April 10

The Boston Bruins are back on top of the Atlantic Division with a 43-17-15 record, 101 points and a +41 goal differential but find themselves tied for second place in the Eastern Conference with the Carolina Hurricanes. As I've alluded to all season, avoiding the Presidents’ Trophy curse is in Boston’s best interest and while the season may be coming to an end soon, there is still time to fix the little things.

The postseason is right around the corner and the Bruins have just seven regular season games remaining — starting with the Hurricanes and Florida Panthers, two squads that are either tied or right behind Boston when it comes to the conference standings. Boston dropped its first game last week, 3-1, to the Tampa Bay Lightning but followed it up with a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Can the Bruins build some momentum heading into the postseason?

Top Goal-Scorers: David Pastrnak (45), Brad Marchand (27), Charlie Coyle (23)

Top Point-Getters: David Pastrnak (102), Brad Marchand (63), Charlie Coyle (55)

Top Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman (24-8-8 record, 2.56 GAA), Linus Ullmark (19-9-7 record, 2.64 GAA)

(All stats as of Tuesday, April 2)

Bruins upcoming schedule:

Thursday, April 4 at Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, April 6 vs. Florida Panthers

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

The Carolina Hurricanes are in second place in the Metropolitan Division and are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference with a 47-21-7 record, 101 points and a +56 goal differential.

Boston has struggled with Carolina — dropping five of the last seven meetings while averaging just 1.6 goals and allowing 4.0 goals per game in that span. These teams last met on Jan. 24, where the Hurricanes picked up a 3-2 road win. While the Bruins have somewhat struggled lately to finish games in regulation and have posted an 11-5-4 record across their last 20 games, the Hurricanes have been on fire over the last few weeks — posting a 14-4-2 record in that same span.

The Hurricanes are a very complete team — deploying quality skaters like Sebastian Aho (33G, 52A), Seth Jarvis (29G, 33A) and Martin Necas (23G, 29A) on a nightly basis. Not to mention, they traded for Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel (24G, 44A), who has posted 16 points in his first 11 games with the team. As a team, they rank eighth in goals per game (3.37), second in expected goal percentage (54.67%) and third in power play percentage (26.7%).

(10G, 29A) and (13G, 29A) lead the defensemen in terms of points and considering the Hurricanes allow a league-low 25.9 shots per game, the defense must be doing something right. As a team, they’ve allowed the eighth-fewest high-danger chances (140) and the third-fewest goals per game (2.59) on top of deploying the best penalty kill unit in the league (85.8%). While Pyotr Kochetkov (20-13-4 record) dealt with a concussion that left him sidelined for six games and during the Jan. 24 matchup against Boston, things worked out quite well for Carolina as Frederik Andersen (11-1-0 record) returned right around that time and has been stellar between the pipes thus far, allowing just 1.88 goals per game. Having two dependable goaltenders on top of the rest of Carolina’s strengths makes it an incredibly tough squad to catch off-guard on a regular basis.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are in second place in the Atlantic Division and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 47-23-5 record, 99 points and a +55 goal differential.

Despite the tight Atlantic Division race, Boston has had its way with Florida, winning seven of the last 10 meetings, including three wins already this season. Although the matchups are usually competitive and one-score games, the Panthers have come back down to Earth over the last two weeks — winning just three of their last 10 games as they have faced some high-quality opponents and eventual playoff squads.

The Panthers are very sound both offensively and defensively, much like the Hurricanes — averaging the 13th-most goals per game (3.20) and tying for the fewest goals allowed per game (2.48). Sam Reinhart (52G, 35A) eclipsed the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career while Matthew Tkachuk (23G, 57A), Aleksander Barkov (21G, 51A) and Carter Verhaeghe (33G, 38A) have all provided enough offensive firepower to make this team quite the powerhouse. The Panthers also rank second in shots per game (33.4), fourth in both expected goal percentage (53.69%) and eighth in true goal percentage (54.4%). Sergei Bobrovsky (33-17-3 record) has shown those elite glimpses here and there but it has not been enough to secure wins in the midst of Florida’s slump.

