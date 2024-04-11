Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 11

There are five games on the NBA calendar tonight. Collin Sexton has already been ruled out. Cade Cunningham ($8,500), Kristaps Porzingis ($8,100), Jrue Holiday ($6,500), Klay Thompson ($6,200), Draymond Green ($6,300) and Ayo Dosunmu ($6,400) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, no teams played last night. BOS, CHI, DET, GSW, HOU, NOP, NYK, POR, SAC and UTA play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has no game with a total of at least 240. There is no game with a total below 210. There are two double-digit favorites - HOU -11 over UTA and GSW -13.5 over POR. There is one game within two points - SAC -1 over NOP. There are four home dogs - DET, BOS, UTA and POR. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks at Boston Celtics ($9,600) - The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, but they are only one and a half games back of the two-seed. The Cavaliers are only a half-game behind. It’s tight, so Thibs should run his guys out there without regard for anything else but getting the W. Over the last four games, Brunson has played 43, 40, 42 and 38 minutes, garnering a massive usage rate of 34.5, 44.9, 42.1 and 34.9 percent. He’s gone for over 60 DKFP in all of those contests. Could he finish in the 30 to 40 DKFP range? Absolutely, but I will side with the playing time and high usage.

Other Options - Jalen Green ($8,400), CJ McCollum ($8,300), Fred VanVleet ($7,800), Jaden Ivey ($6,600) if Cunningham is out, Coby White ($6,500), Amen Thompson ($6,400)

Value

Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets ($3,700) – THT is a flawed player, as the jumper is suspect while the defensive awareness is low. That said, he has an incredible wingspan for his height, isn’t shy and can stuff the stat sheet when he’s on the court. He’s exceeded 30 DKFP nine times this season with two of those over 40. On Tuesday, he played 33 minutes, garnered a 36.2 percent usage rate and put up 34.8 DKFP. Both Sexton and Dunn are out tonight, so there’s a good chance he gets the run. On the season, he’s averaging a respectable 1.06 DKFP per minute.

Other Options - Chris Paul ($5,600), Payton Pritchard ($5,000) and Sam Hauser ($4,900) if they start

Forward

Stud

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz ($6,400) – Thompson is one of the most athletic players in the league and has a diverse skill set, which allows him to contribute across the board. His weakness is the suspect jumper, so slow-paced, half court games do not suit him well. In transition, though, is where he thrives. Over the last 10 games, Utah has been playing at the 10th-fastest pace while being 29th in defensive rating. Thompson is averaging 1.09 DKFP per minute and put up 49 DKFP the last time he faced Utah. Granted, he received 41 minutes in that one.

Other Options - DeMar DeRozan ($8,100), Josh Hart ($7,000), Jabari Smith Jr. ($6,200)

Value

Luka Samanic, Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets ($3,600) – Samanic was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He’s 6-foot-11, 245 pounds, can shoot from downtown, post up, attack closeouts ferociously and is quite agile on the perimeter. The Spurs gave up on him and he signed two-ways with New York and Boston, eventually being waived from both teams. He latched on with the Jazz last year, signed a 10-day and eventually received a two-year, $2.5 million contract. There have been concerns with his competitiveness, motor and personality. It also seems like he’s had trouble figuring out how to be a role-player. As a result, he hasn’t seen much time during the regular season, but in the silly season, he’s thrived! During his rookie season, he played 32 minutes in the last game of the season and went for 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block. In 2022, he started three games in April and averaged 30.3 minutes, 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals. On Tuesday, he received the start, played 35 minutes and put up 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. With all of the injuries, Samanic should start again and receive over 30 minutes. He is having the offense run through him at times, whether it be down in the post or in ball-screen actions on the perimeter.

Other Options - OG Anunoby ($5,400), Chimezie Metu ($5,000), Sam Hauser ($4,900) if he starts, Javonte Green ($4,400), Talen Horton-Tucker ($3,700)

Center

Stud

Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors ($8,400) - After a slow and rocky start to the season, Ayton has become one of the most consistent players in the league. What a time to be alive. Over the last five games, he’s gone for at least 40 DFKP in all with a high of 63.3. The usage rate has been in the 25 to 30 percent range. With all of the injuries in Portland, Ayton should continue to be an offensive hub.

Other Options - Nikola Vucevic ($7,500), Jabari Smith Jr. ($6,200)

Value

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings ($5,200) – Playing time is often an issue for JV, as opposing teams go small or the Pelicans choose to go that route. When teams have an imposing big man, though, JV will usually see around 28 minutes of run. Tonight’s matchup is against the Kings, who have Domantas Sabonis ($10,400) manning the center position. He is a load down low and JV’s girth will be needed. In four prior meetings this season against Sacramento, JV has received 21, 28,30 and 22 minutes. He’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in all with a high of 46.25.

Other Options - Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,500), Chimezie Metu ($5,000), Omer Yurtseven ($4,500), Luke Kornet ($4,000) if Horford and Porzingis are out

