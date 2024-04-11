UFC 300 Picks Today: Top DraftKings DFS Fantasy MMA Targets, Values for UFC 300

UFC 300 is taking place on Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the card is one of the deepest from top to bottom in UFC history. The main event is a light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. The co-main event is a women’s strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. The “BMF” title, a celebratory title that is short for “baddest m*****f*****”, is also on the line as Justin Gaethje faces Max Holloway.

Other notable fighters on the UFC 300 card include super prospect Bo Nickal, along with former UFC champions Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling, Deiveson Figueiredo, Jiri Prochazka and Holly Holm. Former Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison is also making her UFC debut.

Stud

Bo Nickal ($9,500)

Nickal is one of the most exciting UFC prospects in recent memory and has destroyed his competition in the UFC so far. Nickal has finished three of his four fights under the UFC’s umbrella in 62 seconds or less and has finished all of his fights within the first round. Nickal has showcased explosive offensive grappling, explosive striking, and strong timing. Nickal’s elite grappling and timing have kept him safe from strikes, as opponents have landed just three total significant strikes on Nickal through four fights under the UFC’s umbrella.

Nickal enters his fight against Cody Brundage as a massive favorite, carrying a moneyline of over -2000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Nickal’s elite skills make him highly likely to produce an excellent fantasy score in a matchup that he is expected to win in the first round—Nickal to win in Round 1 is set at -175 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Nickal is also an incredibly safe fantasy play given his massive moneyline.

Value Plays

Charles Oliveira ($7,500)

Oliveira has only lost one fight since 2017, going 12-1 with 11 finishes over that stretch. The only fight Oliveira lost was against reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is arguably the top fighter in the sport and is currently ranked No. 1 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. Oliveira finished several elite fighters during his winning streak, including Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, who all rank in the top six in the UFC lightweight rankings.

Oliveira holds the record for most finishes in UFC history with 20 and has finished about 90% of his UFC wins. Oliveira also holds the record for most wins via submission in UFC history with 16. Oliveira is an excellent jiu-jitsu black belt and uses his jiu-jitsu for potent offense, actively hunting submissions during his fights, even when he has his opponent hurt from strikes. Oliveira’s dangerous bottom game generally makes opponents hesitant to take the fight to the ground, which can give Oliveira margin for error when clipped with a strike, as some opponents allow Oliveira to stand back up, which gives Oliveira time to recover. Oliveira has also developed very good striking, most notably showcasing his striking progression in his wins over Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler and Beneil Dariush.

Oliveira has a difficult matchup against Arman Tsarukyan, but Oliveira’s elite finishing skills give him the ability to win this fight at any moment, even if he’s behind on the scorecards. Oliveira is one of the best fighters at lightweight and getting him as the seventh-cheapest fighter on the slate makes him an appealing salary relief option.

Max Holloway ($7,400)

Holloway is the biggest volume striker in UFC history, landing nearly 3200 total significant strikes, which is by far the most strikes landed by any UFC fighter ever. On a time-adjusted basis, Holloway has landed over seven significant strikes per minute, which is also elite and ranks in the top 10 among all fighters in UFC history.

Holloway takes his high-volume style into his fight against Justin Gaethje, who absorbs a lot of strikes. Gaethje has absorbed 7.5 significant strikes per minute, which is an extremely elevated rate. Gaethje can be prone to fighting recklessly, which gives his opponents opportunities to land a lot of striking volume. This could create an avenue for Holloway to land a lot of strikes in this fight. Holloway is an excellent boxer and could realistically position himself to win a decision on the back of elevated striking volume. This fight is also five rounds, which potentially creates 10 extra minutes to generate fantasy scoring.

