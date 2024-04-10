Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for April 10

Since Wednesday is often the final game of a series in the MLB, the schedule typically ends up split between a slate of “getaway games” in the afternoon and a second slate of teams playing under the lights. This week, seven games are scheduled in the evening, giving us a solid 14-team player pool for the main featured slate on DraftKings. To include starts in Cincinnati and San Diego, the slate locks a little early at 6:40 p.m. ET.

As is usually the case with early-season baseball, weather could play a factor, so be sure to check the latest forecasts to see if any games are in danger of being postponed. The latest game of the night is in the dome in Texas, though, so there should be pivot options from that contest if needed

Let’s take a look at the best plays from these seven matchups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $200K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

PITCHER

Stud

Cody Bradford, Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics ($9,000) – The Rangers have dropped three straight after losing the opener of this series to the A’s, but they’ll look to get things turned around by giving the ball to Bradford, who has been very sharp in his first two starts of the season. Bradford beat the Cubs and Astros while allowing just five hits over 12 2⁄ 3 innings and picked up 10 strikeouts while walking just one in those two outings. He averaged an impressive 23.5 DKFP per game. The A’s should be a favorable matchup since they are ranked in the bottom seven in the MLB in average, wOBA, runs scored and home runs. They also have the fifth-highest K% so far this season, so they offer good strikeout potential. Bradford was originally considered a short-term fill-in, but the lefty has been making a strong case to deserve a longer look. Since Bradford is a hot pitcher in a good matchup for only $9,000, he’s a good place to start your lineups for Wednesday.

Value

Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros ($8,200) – Lugo signed a two-year deal with the Royals after posting a 3.57 ERA in 26 starts for the Padres last year. The 34-year-old righty is off to a great start to his first season in Kansas City. In his first start of the season, he shut out the Twins for six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four in a no-decision. He got the win in his most recent outing by holding the White Sox to one run on eight hits over 6 2⁄ 3 innings. He only has seven strikeouts over his 12 2⁄ 3 innings, but last season, he showed more punchout potential with an 8.61 K/9 rate. He’ll need to be careful with the red-hot Yordan Alvarez ($5,700), but after his first two starts of the season, he looks like a strong mid-range play on this slate that has a lot of high-risk options below Lugo in the salary structure.

INFIELD

Stud

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets ($5,400) – The Braves take on lefty Jose Quintana ($6,600) of the Mets, so it’s a good day to stack the Braves bats that crush southpaws. The switch-hitting Albies leads the way after hitting an impressive .391 against lefties last season with a .433 wOBA. This year, he has only faced a left-handed pitcher nine times but already has a home run. After picking up multiple hits in each of the first two games of this NL East matchup, Alvies is averaging 11.8 DKFP per game on the year thanks to two home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 10 games. In his past meetings with Quintana, Albies has gone 6-for-10 with a pair of home runs. As a key part of a productive offense, Albies is always worth considering as a high-priced 2B, especially when Atlanta faces a lefty.

Stud

William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds ($4,800) – Catcher can be a hard spot to find offense, but Contreras has solved that problem for his fantasy investors and the Brewers so far this season. Contreras has gone 15-for-40 (.375) through his first 10 games this season, hammering a pair of home runs and producing a .455 wOBA. He comes into this matchup with Hunter Greene ($9,300) riding a six-game hitting streak, and he has at least 9.0 DKFP in each of his last five.

Value

Jared Walsh, Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics ($3,800) – Walsh has filled in admirably for the injured Nathaniel Lowe (oblique), and should be back in Wednesday’s lineup since the Rangers face a righty in Ross Stripling ($3,000). Walsh has gone 11-for-36 (.306) to start the year with a home run and eight RBI. He has hit safely in all but one of his nine starts this year with a .377 wOBA. The lefty is a nice cost-effective option at 1B, who still brings a high ceiling due to his key spot in a productive lineup.

Value

Brett Baty, New York Mets at Atlanta Braves ($3,100) – Baty arrived in the Major Leagues last year but failed to impress despite his top prospect pedigree. He hit just .212 with a .266 wOBA in his 108 games. However, he has turned things around this season and gotten off to a blistering start. Baty has hit safely in 10 of his 11 games since Opening Day, and he has gone 13-for-43 (.325) with a home run and a .350 wOBA. Baty hit three homers this Spring Training, and he has good value potential at just over $3,000 on Wednesday as the Mets face Allan Winans ($7,700), who has the tall task of starting in place of the injured Spencer Strider.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals ($5,700) – Alvarez has a reputation for getting hot and carrying the Houston offense when he’s at his best, and he has been suddenly unstoppable over the past few games. Alvarez has double-digit DKFP in four straight games, going 10-for-17 over that span with two doubles, two homers and an average of 19.5 DKFP per game. Even though I like Lugo to post a solid start against the Astros, it’s also a great spot to consider paying up for Alvarez since the slugging lefty is locked in at the plate right now.

Stud

Spencer Steer, Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($5,400) – While Steer doesn’t get the hype his teammate Elly De La Cruz ($5,600) gets and deserves, the 26-year-old left fielder has outproduced De La Cruz so far this season. Steer leads the Majors with 15 RBI and has gone 16-for-40 (.400) this season with three homers and a .537 wOBA. He has also added a pair of stolen bases to average 14.2 DKFP per contest. With a good matchup against Brewers veteran lefty Wade Miley ($7,200) on Wednesday, Steer is another way to get a hot outfield bat on your roster whether you use him in tandem with or instead of Air Yordan.

Value

Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles ($3,500) – Rafaela had a rough home opener against Corbin Burnes and the Orioles, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. His defense is definitely MLB-ready but his bat is still coming along. However, the season-ending injury to Trevor Story (shoulder) opens up even more playing time for the rookie, who can also play both SS and 2B. After hitting .270 with three homers and five stolen bases in Spring Training, Rafaela has continued to show upside but has also struggled with consistency in the early part of the season. He’s hitting .212 with a double, two triples and a stolen base. His speed and power give him a high ceiling in this matchup with Cole Irvin ($6,800), who the Red Sox could knock around at Fenway if the weather cooperates and Irvin’s hittable form from his first start continues. Rafaela is a huge part of the Sox’ future, as indicated by his mega-extension, so he should continue to get plenty of playing time and on-the-fly training for Boston.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $200K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.