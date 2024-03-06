NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix

NASCAR is switching things up this weekend in Phoenix. That means the featured DFS NASCAR contest on DraftKings that pays $100K to the winner could be anyone’s. The season started with super speedways followed by an intermediate track in Las Vegas. Phoenix is part short track and part intermediate track. The complications do not end there. NASCAR is unveiling a new short-track package that is sure to shake up the fantasy NASCAR results. Check out the DFS NASCAR rankings below and make your fantasy racing picks for the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $444K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

1. Kyle Larson ($11,500) — Set aside the super speedways. Kyle Larson season has begun. Larson leveled the competition at Las Vegas. He’ll likely do the same later this month at Bristol, COTA and Richmond. But first, he’ll dust them in the desert. Since 2020, Larson is averaging the highest driver rating per race at Phoenix.

2. William Byron ($11,000) — If anyone is going to slow down Larson, it will be Willie B. Larson scored the most points in the 2023 Phoenix spring race, but Byron won the race and scored the second-most fantasy points. Also, Byron will get extra reps this weekend by running double-duty at Phoenix.

3. Ryan Blaney ($11,200) — Flat tracks suit Blaney’s style. Martinsville and Phoenix may not be that similar, but don’t tell Blaney that. He is routinely a lap leader at these two tracks that feature minimal banking in the turns.

4. Ross Chastain ($9,000) — His qualifying results haven’t been great this season. His Phoenix qualifying runs are similar. That’s fine in DFS NASCAR. His car races better when it’s not trimmed out. Chastain has demonstrated that he can work his way forward at this unique track, and he scores plenty of place differential points in the process.

5. Tyler Reddick ($8,500) — The No. 45 23XI car has speed, but the pit crew (or his pit stops) not so much. Reddick’s spring races have been solid. The fall races not so much. This could be a product of aggressive driving in non-championship events.

6. Martin Truex Jr ($9,800) — Three of his last four Phoenix races have not gone as planned. This doesn’t mean he’s lost it. No one believes that. Truex is still one of the best short-track drivers in the Cup Series. The JGR Toyotas are still one of the best teams in NASCAR.

7. Denny Hamlin ($10,500) — Does the new Toyota Camry XSE lack speed? Hamlin lacks confidence in the current state of the manufacturer’s build. The new Toyota will get there. The 23X1 Toyotas aren’t lacking speed, but the JGR Toyotas aren’t there yet. And the JGR Toyotas aren’t cheap.

8. Chase Briscoe ($7,800) — Phoenix was Briscoe’s worst track in the Xfinity Series. When the Cup Series changed to a low-power package and down-shifting became necessary, Briscoe became one of the top Phoenix drivers. He won at Phoenix in 2022 and has three top-10 finishes in the four races in the NextGen car.

9. Kyle Busch ($9,200) — A strong argument can be made that Busch does not deserve to be ranked. His pit crew is sloppy and his recent Phoenix finishes haven’t been flattering. Rowdy once dominated this track in the XfinitY and Cup Series, but that was half a decade ago.

10. Christopher Bell ($10,000) — For whatever reason, Bell can’t put together a good race at Phoenix in the Cup Series. He was great at Phoenix in the Xfinity series. He’s been great at flat tracks in the Cup Series. Phoenix just hasn’t worked out, but that is bound to change.

11. Carson Hoecevar ($6,000) — Is it too early to jump on the bandwagon? The rookie looks good. Spire Motorsports looks good. This isn’t a traditional rookie. Hoecevar and his crew chief worked together last season at Legacy Motor Club. The duo earned a top-20 finish at Phoenix last fall.

12. Ty Gibbs ($8,000) — The No. 54 Toyota may have been the fastest JGR car at Las Vegas. Gibbs not only finished fifth, but he overcame serious adversity. During the lap 158 caution, Gibbs’ pit crew was slow and earned a penalty. He dropped from sixth to 30th. He proceeded to methodically work his way back to the front in 100 laps.

13. Chris Buescher ($8,300) — RFK changed when Brad Keselowski ($8,200) became a part-owner. Keselowski may be on the decline, but Buescher is winning races. He’s winning at the tracks where Keselowski once had success. He’s winning at tracks that were his worst. Keselowski’s input is transforming the former Xfinity Series Champion into an elite Cup Series driver.

14. Noah Gragson ($6,600) — Stewart-Haas Racing showed speed at Las Vegas. The new Dark Horse Mustang is ready to run. Gragson is the driver to push it. He’s hungry and confident. Some NASCAR DFS picks are drivers willing to settle for a decent points day. Gragson wants top 10s and top 5s. That wins GPPs.

15. Austin Dillon ($6,800) — This isn’t a sexy fantasy NASCAR pick. Sometimes that’s the play in NASCAR DFS. The flashy value pick or the place-differential chase always stand out. Sometimes a solid finish is all that is needed. Dillon has finished 21st or better in seven straight races at Phoenix.

