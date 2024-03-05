Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 5

We have eight games tonight. The PHO/DEN game is off the main slate. Donovan Mitchell and Scottie Barnes are out. Luka Doncic ($12,200), Victor Wembanyama ($10,700), Jalen Brunson ($9,600), Jaylen Brown ($7,700) and Kristaps Porzingis ($7,400) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, BKN played last night. ATL, CLE, HOU, ORL and PHI play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has one game with a total of at least 240 - IND/DAL (245.5). There is one double-digit favorite — MIA -11.5 over DET. There is no game within two points. There are four home dogs - BKN, TOR, CLE and CHA. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs ($6,700) – Green has exceeded point expectations only 30% of the time this season. The streakiness drives us fantasy nerds crazy as the range of outcomes is extremely wide. He could score 15 DKFP or 60! He is just so enticing to me tonight, though. This must be how Odysseus felt as he sailed by The Sirens. Over the last two games, Green has played 38 and 39 minutes, garnering a usage rate of 29.6 and 34.5 percent. He’s scored 34 points in each contest on 23 and 28 shot attempts. He’s also chipped in some rebounds, dimes and steals. The Spurs have been playing at the seventh-fastest pace over the last 10 games while being 21st in defensive rating. They have also boosted the FPPM to shooting guards by 6.42%. I’m prepared to get hurt again.

Other Options - Luka Doncic ($12,200), Dejounte Murray ($9,400), Immanuel Quickley ($8,000), Donte DiVincenzo ($7,800) only if Brunson is out, Fred VanVleet ($7,300), Derrick White ($6,600), Dennis Schroder ($6,000)

Value

Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets ($5,200) – When Lowry first arrived in Philadelphia, he was only playing in the low-to-mid 20s. Over the last two games, though, he’s started both contests and received 37 and 33 minutes. He’s averaged 11.5 points, two treys, five rebounds and 8.5 assists, which translates to 28 and 39.5 DKFP. He’s not the most enticing option and the ceiling is likely muted, but he’s starting, playing a ton of minutes and will likely be relatively low-owned.

Other Options - Trey Murphy ($5,600), Miles McBride ($5,500) if Brunson is out, Vasilije Micic ($5,000), Sam Merrill ($4,100)

Forward

Stud

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors ($8,100) – It has been Ingram who has shone brightly for the Pelicans recently. I think it’s Zion’s time to shine on Tuesday. Jakob Poeltl is out so Olynyk will likely start at center. In addition, Barrett will likely slide down to power forward with no Scottie Barnes. There is no rim protection so Zion should feast. In addition, Olynyk will likely start at center, which means that Valanciunas could see his playing time suffer because of Olynyk’s ability to space out the floor, possibly leading to more small-ball center Zion lineups. He’s gone for over 50 DKFP five times this season. I’m smelling another 50-burger.

Other Options - Victor Wembanyama ($10,700) if he plays, Jayson Tatum ($9,700), Jimmy Butler ($8,100), Josh Hart ($7,900), Jabari Smith Jr. ($6,700)

Value

Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors ($5,600) – Murphy has gone for at least 30 DKFP in six of the last nine games with two of those over 40. He won’t dish out many dimes but he racks up steals and does work on the boards, but his main duty is to make it rain from downtown, something he’s done at a 35 percent clip. He’s averaged 8.8 attempts from beyond the arc over the last nine games. Since I expect Zion to feast in the paint tonight, the defense is going to have to collapse, which should offer plenty of open chances for Trey.

Other Options - Jeremy Sochan ($5,400)

Center

Stud

Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($6,300) - With Poeltl and Barnes out, Olynyk will likely get the start tonight. He’s averaging a more-than-respectable 1.11 DKFP per minute and will likely get over 30 minutes of run. The price isn’t great, but Olynyk does have 40 DKFP upside due to his ability to contribute in a variety of ways.

Other Options - Alperen Sengun ($8,200), Evan Mobley ($7,500), Myles Turner ($6,600)

Value

Dereck Lively, Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers ($4,700) – It’s been a three-headed center monster in Dallas these days, as Lively, Gafford and Kleber have all been getting run. Gafford has seen his playing time subside, though, as he and Lively have similar skill sets. Kleber has been the one who has capped any upside for the other two due to his ability to space the floor. He’s been playing around 25 minutes a game, but he is questionable tonight. Lively is averaging 0.96 DKFP per minute on the season and could see more playing time if Kleber is out.

Other Options - Al Horford ($5,600) if Porzingis is out, Zach Collins ($4,500) if Wembanyama is out

