Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: March 7 to March 13

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Boston Bruins have struggled mightily — winning just five of their last 14 games and now dropping to second place in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with a 36-13-14 record, 86 points and a +37 goal differential. This Boston squad has had some rough moments this season and hasn’t looked like its usual self but avoiding the President’s Trophy curse may be a blessing in disguise.

Despite the recent skid, Boston somewhat turned it around this past week, topping strong squads such as the Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs, something it will need to continue to do to make a deep end-of-season and postseason run.

Inconsistency has been the main theme for the Bruins these past few weeks but they have a prime opportunity to stack some wins with the Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues all on tap for this upcoming week — three squads that they’ve usually had their way with during the regular season.

Top Goal-Scorers: David Pastrnak (38), Brad Marchand (26), Charlie Coyle (21)

Top Point-Getters: David Pastrnak (90), Brad Marchand (54), Charlie Coyle (51)

Top Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman (20-6-8 record, 2.49 GAA), Linus Ullmark (16-7-6 record, 2.80 GAA)

(All stats as of Tuesday, March 5)

Bruins upcoming schedule:

Thursday, March 7 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Saturday, March 9 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Monday, March 11 vs. St. Louis Blues

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in third place in the Atlantic Division and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-18-8 record, 78 points and a +31 goal differential.

The Bruins have won six straight meetings versus the Maple Leafs and have already topped them three times this season. Despite struggling against Boston, Toronto has been on fire since returning from the break, winning 11 of its last 15 games and averaging well over 4.0 goals per game in that span.

The Maple Leafs rank second in goals per game (3.61) and fifth in shots per game (32.9) so there’s no denying that the offensive fireworks will be there. When the offensive attack deploys talented skaters like Auston Matthews (53G, 26A), William Nylander (33G, 50A) and Mitch Marner (24G, 50A), it’s expected. Thanks to some strong offensive play lately, the Maple Leafs rank 10th in true goal percentage (52.26%) and 15th in expected goal percentage (50.65%), both of which have increased quite a bit during this run.

Toronto's goaltending situation has started to fall off after a relatively strong start, however. Ilya Samsonov (15-4-6 record) has the most wins on the team but still sports a 3.23 GAA and .883 save percentage. Martin Jones (11-7-1 record) and Joseph Woll (9-6-1 record) are there for occasional spot-starts but neither have been good enough to propel themselves ahead of the others. Toronto's top four can certainly help produce offensively, too, but it also allows its opponents to get plenty of pucks on the net, especially in high-danger situations. The Maple Leafs now allow the 14th-fewest shots per game (29.9), which is an improvement but they still rank third in high-danger chances against (152).

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 27-24-8 record, 62 points and a +8 goal differential.

Boston has won four of the last six meetings against Pittsburgh but lost 6-5 in an overtime game on Jan. 4. Luckily for the Bruins, the Penguins have been hit with the injury bug and have failed to find any sort of consistency since then, dropping nine of their last 15 games and sitting in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Whether it’s Sidney Crosby (32G, 31A) or Evgeni Malkin (17G, 29A) leading the way, Pittsburgh’s offensive attack can still be deadly at any point. The offense ranks 13th in true goal percentage (51.93%), eighth in expected goal percentage (52.02%), seventh in expected goal differential (10.51) and seventh in high-danger chances (142). However, Jake Guentzel (16G, 24A) picked up an injury and since then, Pittsburgh has lost most of its offensive touch.

While things on offense may look great on paper, the defense deserves some flowers, as well. Led by Erik Karlsson (8G, 35A) and Kris Letang (7G, 30A) have provided ample support from the top four thus far. Pittsburgh allows the ninth-fewest goals per game (2.78) and Tristan Jarry (17-19-4 record) has been solid enough between the pipes, allowing 2.60 goals per game himself, but the team is still unable to pick up wins. Another area to mention is Pittsburgh's awful power play unit which is successful just 14.6% of the time, good for the fourth-worst percentage in the league. Considering how consistent the Penguins can be offensively, the power play struggles don't exactly correlate and now the injuries and defensive issues certainly don't make it easier.

The St. Louis Blues are in fifth place in the Central Division and in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 32-26-3 record, 67 points and a -11 goal differential.

Boston has won seven of the last 10 meetings against St. Louis with six of those finishing as one-score games. The Blues are the definition of a middling squad, though, sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference while dropping six of their last 10 games.

The Blues deploy some highly talented skaters like Robert Thomas (20G, 49A), Pavel Buchnevich (24G, 24A) and Jordan Kyrou (19G, 28A) but only five players have eclipsed 15 goals and 30 points this season. St. Louis started the season as a rather boring squad and has found its footing a bit more offensively but still averages the sixth-fewest goals per game 2.84), deploys the eighth-worst power play unit (17.3%) and ranks 29th in expected goal percentage (43.74%).

Things don't get much better on defense either as the Blues rank seventh in shots allowed per game (32.1) and third in expected goal differential (-31.56). The Blues deploy the 14th-ranked penalty kill unit (79.6%), which has improved throughout the season but hasn't been enough to help Jordan Binnington (22-16-3 record), who sports a .912 save percentage despite facing the sixth-most total shots this season. The Blues still allow the fourth-fewest goals above expected (-12.74), though, suggesting that Binnington and the defense are still causing enough disruption to be grouped alongside top teams like the Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers.

