Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 31

It’s Easter Sunday and the NBA doesn’t want to go head-to-head with church and egg hunts. It’s all nighttime action. This is the biggest Sunday slate of the season. There’s plenty of research to be done. While the kids hunt for eggs, we can hunt for DraftKings fantasy basketball picks. Start Sunday with a DFS NBA read and dig into the eight-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets, $12,600 — It’s been an amazing month for the Mavs’ maverick. Doncic is posting 70 DKFP like it’s nothing. The only time he disappoints, he doesn’t. There have been a couple of blowout wins for the Mavs, and Doncic didn’t play his normal role. The Mavs aren’t going to blow out the Rockets in Houston (Mavs -2). Not only will this game be close, but it will be fast. Both teams rank inside the top 10 in pace over the last 10 games.

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks, $9,000 — The Rockets weren’t on the main slate Friday. Maybe, Green will go overlooked on Sunday — probably not. Green is playing 40 minutes per game and carrying a usage rate north of 30%. He’s Luka light with a significantly cheaper salary. This game sets up to have a torrid pace. The 230.5 total is the highest on the slate. There will be plenty of baskets on Sunday, and we’re not talking about Easter Baskets.

Value

Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, $3,900 — The mood is right on Sunday night. A matchup with the fast-paced, weak-defending Spurs soothes fantasy spirits. Jonathan Kuminga’s absence opened up minutes in the starting lineup. That opened up minutes in the second unit. Moody played 24 minutes and scored 22.75 DKFP in a tough matchup against the Magic on Mar. 27. He scored 28 DKFP in 25 minutes in an easier matchup on Friday.

Forward

Studs

Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets, $10,300 — The Lakers playoff spot is in peril. They cannot fool around. Davis needs to play max minutes and maximize his usage rate. That’s pretty much always the case. Davis exceeded 60 DKFP in three in a row before disappearing in a loss to the Pacers on Friday. His minutes and usage rate were fine, but he didn’t do the other stuff. It should be easy to do the other stuff against the Nets. Brooklyn has a below-average offense and they’re poor rebounders. This is the type of matchup that creates ceiling games in the front court.

Value

Trendon Watford, Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, $3,600 — Trendon is trending in the right direction. As long as PF Cameron Johnson ($5,200) remains sidelined, Watford will get minutes. Johnson has missed three in a row and the Nets are soon to be mathematically eliminated from the playoff picture. There’s no need to rush him back. Watford scored 26.75 DKFP in 21 minutes with the second unit on Mar. 25. He followed with 23.75 in 19 minutes Wednesday. The Nets won both games. Before the “jam him in” talk starts, those wins were against the worst teams in the NBA. On Friday, he scored 27.75 DKFP against another weak opponent.

Haywood Highsmith, Miami Heat at Washington Wizards, $4,300 — The Heat are gearing up for another long playoff run. Highsmith could be a big part of that push. He’s come off the bench and played 25 minutes or more in each of the last three games. His hot shooting has led to 30 DKFP in each of those contests. It’s not a hot streak for Highsmith. His sudden sharpshooting from the 3-point line isn’t a mystery. He just wasn’t shooting. He is now and the shots are falling.

Center

Studs

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat at Washington Wizards, $8,800 — The Wizards are on the slate, so target the Wizards. Washington plays fast and they don’t play defense. Their front court is weak. Adebayo’s minutes and usage remain constant. His floor is secure. He never smashes a slate, but there is always the possibility. This matchup presents that possibility.

Victor Wembanayama, San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks, $10,700 — The Spurs’ rotation has tightened. The minutes are more concentrated. It’s going to get tighter and more concentrated on Sunday. Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan have been ruled out. Wemby played 38 minutes and garnered a 35.6% usage rate on the way to 83 DKFP and a win over the Knicks on Friday. Imagine what his stats will look like in an up-tempo game.

Value

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, $5,900 — The Warriors’ 2023 second-round pick may be the steal of the NBA Draft. Triple Jack is starting with Jonathan Kuminga sidelined. Even before his promotion to the starting lineup, he was regularly recording 30 DKFP. March has been a breakout month for the big man. He came in like a lion and is going out like a lion. TJD versus a weak Spurs D in an up-tempo game means plenty of DKFP.

