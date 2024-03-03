Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 4

We have six games on Monday. Lauri Markkanen and Cam Thomas are out. Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,800) and Jerami Grant ($7,200) are doubtful while Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500), LeBron James ($9,700) and Deandre Ayton ($6,900) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, LAC, MIN and OKC played on Sunday. BKN plays on Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - WAS/UTA (245) and OKC/LAL (240). There is one double-digit favorite — MIN -14 over POR. There is one game within two points - LAL -1 over OKC. There is no home dog. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards ($6,300) – George has had his ups and downs this season, dealing with injuries, poor play, inefficient shooting, etc. He’s a 20-year-old rookie, so it’s understandable as he’s had to get acclimated to the NBA game and figure out what works and doesn’t work for him. It’s Game 56 for George, so he’s figured some things out. He’s also started the last eight games and gone for over 30 DKFP in four of those with a high of 54. He should be feeling mighty good right now since he’s coming off a game in which he shot 12-of-23 from the field and 6-of-14 from downtown. Now, he gets to face a Wizards team that has played at the fastest pace over the last 10 games while being 28th in defensive rating and boosted the FPPM to point guards by a league-leading 22.7%.

Other Options - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,700), Anthony Edwards ($8,800), Damian Lillard ($8,700) if Giannis is out, Mikal Bridges ($7,600), Collin Sexton ($6,900), Malik Monk ($6,500), Tyus Jones ($6,200)

Value

Ashton Hagans, Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,000) – Hagans is on a two-way, but he’s recently been given the opportunity to play due to the injuries of Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon. Over the last two games, he’s received 24 and 33 minutes, producing 23.5 and 35.3 DKFP. The minutes can disappear in a heartbeat, but he’s been playing with such energy while contributing across the board that I have a difficult time thinking Chauncey Billups won’t continue to give him a run. After the last game, Billups said, “Ashton, I’ve been so proud of him. He’s just a warrior, he really is. He lays it on the line every single night, every play that he can.” Minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe!

Other Options - Dennis Schroder ($5,900), Ayo Dosunmu ($5,700), Norman Powell ($5,100), Luke Kennard ($4,800, Dennis Smith Jr. ($4,100), Talen Horton-Tucker ($3,600)

Forward

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($8,800) – Edwards is the alpha of this Timberwolves offense, garnering a 32 percent usage rate on the season. Over the last few weeks, though, that number has spiked to over 36 percent. Outside of one game in which he only played 19 minutes, Edwards has gone for over 40 DKFP in 11 of the last 12 games, with four of those over 50 and a high of 68. He faced this Portland team twice over the span and went for 59 and 56 DKFP. He played 33 and 34 minutes in those contests despite Minnesota winning by 37 and 12 points.

Other Options - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500), LeBron James ($9,700), Kawhi Leonard ($9,000), Mikal Bridges ($7,600), Kyle Kuzma ($7,400), Jalen Williams ($7,300), Deni Avdija ($6,600), John Collins ($6,500), Malik Monk ($6,500)

Value

Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards ($3,600) – THT isn’t the best player if you’re trying to win. The jumper is suspect and the off-ball defense isn’t great. That said, he can rack up fantasy goodies because of his well-rounded game. On the season, he’s averaging 1.09 DKFP per minute. He’s been out of the rotation recently, but Markkanen and Walker are both out, which mean THT and Sensabaugh should get significant run at forward. Minutes are...class? That’s right, half the battle. Yo, Joe!

Other Options - Cameron Johnson ($5,800), Bobby Portis ($5,500), GG Jackson ($5,100), Norman Powell ($5,100)Taylor Hendricks ($4,900), Jaden McDaniels ($4,400), Brice Sensabaugh ($3,200)

Center

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($10,100) - Davis is one of the best fantasy players in the game due to his ability to dominate at both ends of the court. He literally stuffs the stat sheet and has an impressive floor/ceiling combo. On the season, he’s averaging 1.45 DKFP per minute. Over the last 15 games, he’s scored at least 40 DKFP in all but one contest with eight over 50, four over 60 and two over 70. In competitive games, he plays around 40 minutes, and this game has a one-point spread, so he should see the full allottment of playing time.

Other Options - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500), Domantas Sabonis ($10,500), Chet Holmgren ($8,000), Rudy Gobert ($7,500), Kyle Kuzma ($7,400), John Collins ($6,500), Marvin Bagley III ($6,100)

Value

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($5,500) – Portis is not a screaming value, but he’s just been so consistent that the price is more than fair. Over the last 15 games, Portis has gone for at least 20 DKFP in all but one with eight over 30 — four of those coming in the four most recent contests. On the season, he’s averaging 1.08 DKFP per minute.

