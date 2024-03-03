Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 3

The Sunday fantasy sport is Sunday NBA DFS, and DraftKings has a fantasy basketball slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. Start Sunday with a light DFS NBA read. Get ahead by digging into the five-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @DKNetwork.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Guard

Studs

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, $9,200 — There are five games on this slate but only one matters. The Pacers play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA. The Spurs are third. Neither team plays defense — both rank in the bottom 10. Haliburton had his worst game of the season the last time out. He scored 7.75 DKFP on Mar. 1. A matchup with the Spurs is the perfect time for a get-right spot.

Value

Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers, $5,500 — There are plenty of fantasy points to go around in the Spurs-Pacers track meet. Jones is playing 30 minutes per game. His usage rate sits in the mid-teens. That’s less than ideal, but he makes up for it by filling every category on the stat sheet. Against a poor defense in an up-tempo game, Jones should score fantasy points across every category. In the last three games, Jones has scored 34.25, 29.5 and 40 DKFP.

Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors, $4,300 — The Hornets are thin in the frontcourt. Micic should get at least 25 minutes. He scored 27 DKFP in 28 minutes of run on Friday. Micic has played 20 minutes or more in seven of his last nine games. His 0.78 fantasy points per minute aren’t great, but that number has increased to 0.9 FPPM over the last 10 games.

Forward

Studs

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers, $10,400 — This should be fun. Wemby scored 71.75 DKFP Thursday. That was his third 70-point game in the last seven games. During that stretch, his lowest score was 49.5 DKFP. The Spurs can win this game, but it will require Wembanyama to carry the team. After losing all but one game on their annual rodeo road trip, the Spurs returned home on Thursday and beat the Thunder. Wemby was glad to be home. Wemby won the game. The Pacers are the favorite to win, but Wemby can again will the Spurs to the win with another big night against a weak defense.

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, $7,800 — The total is 243.5. The Pacers are favored by six points on the road. This game should be tighter. Either way, Indiana will score fantasy points on Sunday. Siakam, like his teammate Haliburton, similarly struggled in his last game (18.5 DKFP). Before that dud, he scored 50.25 DKFP on Feb. 26 and 49.75 DKFP on Feb. 28.

Value

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers, $5,400 — Jam in Pacers and Spurs on Sunday. Sochan scored 36 DKFP on Thursday. His scores are up and down. On a larger slate, Sochan may not be an option. On a five-game slate with the highest total, Sochan is more likely to be up than down. A player with a 20% usage rate that averages 30 minutes a game always must be considered in a matchup with the Pacers.

Center

Studs

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, $7,500 — There are better game environments on this slate. This should be a good NBA game, but not a great NBA DFS game. That doesn’t mean this game should be ignored. Mobley draws a favorable matchup. The Knicks frontcourt is thin, and the Cavs could be thin, too. PG/SG Donovan Mitchell ($9,400) is questionable to play Sunday. Mobley carried the Cavs on Friday with Mitchell out — 62.75 DKFP. He’s scored over 50 DKFP in back-to-back games.

Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, $6,500 — The Spurs-Pacers game is the DFS NBA game of the night. Raptors-Hornets is another appealing fantasy basketball target. The Hornets have the third-worst defense in the NBA (117.3 Defensive Efficiency Rating). This is a great matchup for the Raptors. It’s even better for the Raptors’ big man. Charlotte allows the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing centers. Poeltl has scored over 35 DKFP in five of his last six games — three over 43 DKFP on that stretch. He’s done this despite averaging just 25 minutes per game in those six contests.

Value

Grant Williams, Charlotte Hornet at Toronto Raptors, $4,600 — Since being traded to the Hornets, Williams’ points per game have increased from 8.1 to 13.8. His rebounds per game increased from 3.6 to 5. He doesn’t start but he plays close to 30 minutes with almost a 20% usage rate. At this price, consistent minutes and usage are rare. Getting this type of NBA DFS value pick on a small slate is a gift.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.